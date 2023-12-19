Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: first technical specs leaked

#Sony #PlayStation #Pro #technical #specs #leaked

The PlayStation 5 has been normally available for barely a year, but in the meantime Sony is hard at work on an updated version that promises to become a true flagship. A statement that is substantiated by recent leaks surrounding the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro. Although you should always approach it with skepticism.

Get ready for some serious terminology. The Sony PlayStation 5 Pro is not the least and if we can take the recently leaked information at face value, it makes it more than worth it with performance.

Eerste specs Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

The device is said to be equipped with Sony’s own DLSS technology. That means something like Deep Learning Super Sampling. In short, this means that the machine ‘learns’ how to independently improve and increase image quality. Not wrong.

To guarantee speed and top quality, the latest PlayStation would have an AMD Zen 2 CPU processor. We won’t bore you with the rest of the figures, but count on the game console to become faster, more powerful and better in every respect. Quite important, right?

According to insider Jeff Grubb, the rumors are “almost certainly true.” He adds: ‘While exact specifications have not yet been confirmed, Sony’s new DLSS technology relies on high resolutions and frame rates.’ In short: the technology needs hardware that can deliver on its promise.

It is not yet clear when the new Sony PlayStation 5 Pro will be released. According to insiders, you should count on the third quarter of 2024.