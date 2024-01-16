Sony ready to open reservations for flagship camera Alpha 9 III, price 224,990 baht

#Sony #ready #open #reservations #flagship #camera #Alpha #III #price #baht

Sony Thai Company Limited launches the Sony Alpha 9 III full-frame mirrorless camera (pronounced Alpha Nine Mark Three), which is the world’s first flagship full-frame camera in the Alpha 9 Series family. Featured with a Global Shutter Full-Frame Stacked CMOS image sensor with a resolution of 24.6 megapixels, it allows you to shoot continuous images at a maximum speed of 120 images per second, combined with Sony’s most advanced AF system today. It has AI autofocus with AF/AE focus calculations up to 120 times per second. Including the world’s fastest flash sync capability, the Alpha 9 III is ideal for professional photographers who want to efficiently capture decisive moments. At the same time, Sony Thai also launches the G Master lens model FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS (model SEL300F28GM), the largest and lightest telephoto prime lens in Sony’s G Master family, which is a fluffy E-Mount Alpha lens. The 35mm frame has a focal length of 300mm and a maximum aperture of F2.8. It is a lens that offers the G Master’s highest level of detail and fast, accurate AF (autofocus) performance. Miraculously

Alpha 9 III Camera Features

Still image performance produced by the world’s first Global Shutter Full-Frame Stacked CMOS image sensor.

The new Alpha 9 III camera comes with a newly developed Global Shutter Full-Frame Stacked CMOS image sensor. With a resolution of approximately 24.6 megapixels in actual use2 With built-in memory Combined with the latest generation BIONZ (Blackout-free) with continuous shooting at up to 120 frames per second4 with full AF/AE3 tracking, while the new Alpha 9 III camera also comes with a High-Density Focal Plane Phase Detection AF focus system that covers more than 95.6% of the image area, including a Real-time Recognition AF (Autofocus) system ) powered by AI is able to recognize a variety of objects with astonishingly high accuracy and reliability. It combines high-speed performance of up to 120 frames per second with high-precision object recognition performance. This makes it possible to easily capture important scenes and moments that cannot be recorded with the naked eye. While the AI ​​processing unit in the Alpha 9 III camera also supports movie shooting. and still images with accurately moving objects. It also improves the efficiency of human eye recognition with Real-Time Recognition AF and Real-Time Tracking Automatically Recognizing, including an 8.0-step 5-axis in-body image stabilization system, making it possible to display high-quality images efficiently.

By reading the shutter speed of the image sensor in the newly developed Alpha 9 III camera, it is faster than a normal shutter. It has a maximum speed of 1/80,000 s (1/16,000 during continuous shooting)6. This makes it easy to capture fast-moving subjects in almost any situation. Moreover, when used with Sony’s 7 flash units in the HVL-F60RM2 and HVL-F46RM models, it allows flash syncing. And shoot at all shutter speeds up to 1/80,000 sec. Previously, the shutter was released at a faster speed than the flash sync speed. The amount of light decreases quickly. But with full speed flash sync function This makes it possible to take pictures in situations that cannot be easily captured using conventional methods. Meanwhile, when shooting still images or movies under LED lights, the high-frequency flashing function can effectively reduce the problem of lights flickering. The shutter speed can be fine-tuned to match the frequency of flickering while viewing the monitor.

The Alpha 9 III camera also has a Release Lag mode, which allows the user to prioritize or display in the viewfinder/monitor8. Including a Pre-Capture function that allows you to go back up to 1 second in time to capture the moment before pressing the shutter, while also changing the continuous shooting speed9 between the resulting shots. Get updated This ensures that important moments are definitely captured. Because it is large Buffer memory and increased overall system speed This makes it possible to shoot up to approximately 390 fine JPEG10 images per 30 fps11 continuous shooting session.

Moreover, The custom focus area has been expanded. To put what you want in focus with sizes from XS to XL instead of sizes S, M and L by preset focus/zoom functions. It allows to save focus settings. and zoom presets in the camera12 To call when needed In addition to the existing custom White Balance frame sizes. Users can also choose other sizes as needed. This allows for fine-tuning the white balance after composing the shot. The Alpha 9 III also has upgraded features such as the latest AF algorithms to achieve high AF accuracy down to exposure levels as low as EV-5. AF-S mode (equivalent to ISO 100, F2.0 lens), AF Tracking for continuous shooting at F2213, and a RAW composite shooting function that provides the ability to combine multiple images in succession. into high quality composite images.

Advanced, distortion-free video performance

The Global Shutter image sensor provides distortion-free display for video and still images, allowing users to easily capture nearby landscapes from fast-moving vehicles such as cars or other fast-moving objects. This camera is the first camera in the Alpha™ series to record high frame rate 4K 120p video without cropping. Allows users to take photos at the desired viewing angle. It can also shoot video in high resolution 4K 60p with oversampling at 6K.

While the Alpha 9 III camera also comes with S-Cinetone, which is a unique feature of Sony. that can create a cinematic look straight from the camera without post-processing. It also creates a natural, neutral tone that is essential for healthy skin. with soft colors and beautiful highlights This allows users to focus on shooting while achieving a cinematic look without the need for color adjustments. Moreover, S-Cinetone was created through the development of high-end cinema cameras like the VENICE camera, which reproduces human skin tones. and the objects are outstanding and beautiful and natural highlights emerge In addition, the Alpha 9 III camera also comes with a variety of color gradation performance. It also supports S-Log3 functionality, and when in Log shooting mode, it can reflect and display the LUT, and video recording users can also use the Alpha 9 III camera along with mobile applications like Monitor. & Control effectively

Confident in the ability to work for professionals

Sony places great importance on feedback. and professional photographers’ advice on improving camera performance. By improving the design of the shape of accessories such as the Grip according to ergonomic principles. Allows the user to hold and use it comfortably and firmly, without causing fatigue. Even when used with a telephoto lens or use for a long time

The Alpha 9 III camera is equipped with the optional “VG-C5 Vertical Grip” (sold separately), a new shape that increases flexibility in use as well as horizontal shooting. It also supports convenient remote shooting. Accessories such as the Grip and shutter button are also ergonomically designed like the main camera. Makes it easy to hold and use without fatigue, making it easy to use.

The Alpha 9 III’s camera system features a 4-axis vari-angle multi-angle LCD monitor. and quick touch menu control It comes with a Quad XGA electronic viewfinder with a high-resolution 9.44 million dot OLED display and provides high visibility with the same brightness as the Alpha 7R V, with approximately 0.90x magnification. It also comes with with customizable buttons on the front of the camera It allows you to define a function to increase the continuous shooting speed by using a custom button. To increase the speed of continuous shooting By holding your finger on the Grip, you can give immediate commands. Support professional photographers when shooting in any environment.

Prompt in every step of the work Ready to adjust the file size appropriately to support immediate data transmission.

New features on the Alpha 9 III camera include a playback filter that allows users to efficiently select large numbers of images. Using high-speed continuous shooting and function menus that can be used even during playback It supports professional workflows from photography to You can also define “Playback Function Menu” can be preset so that users can take preventive actions. smartphone transfer File transfer protocols, etc. during image playback Users can select a narrower image with playback filters from the function menu. This allows for the delivery of desired images quickly. The camera has a dedicated microphone for recording sound on the back. And by positioning the built-in microphone close to the user’s mouth, Allows for clear audio recording even in noisy environments. Recorded audio data can be transferred via FTP along with images. The camera allows users to set up to 20 presets from the International Telecommunications Council (IPTC), an international advisory body in which news organizations from different countries participate.

The Alpha 9 III camera has the ability to transfer data twice as fast. Compared to the Alpha 9 II camera, it also supports 5GHz communication that provides the highest speed and stability. Ideal for sports journalists who need to send data instantly via FTP as well as studio environments, Alpha 9 III allows for multiple ways to save stills and movies to memory. It includes a CFexpress Type A card slot as well as UHS-I and UHS-II SD cards. It is compatible with the professional mobile application “Transfer & Tagging,” which speeds up the image delivery process. Including the “Remote Camera Tool” application, it will enable remote shooting of a PC using a wired LAN. Sony also plans to support a new version of the Camera Remote SDK. A software development kit that enables remote camera operation and changing shooting settings will be available in spring 2024. Alpha 9 III is also scheduled to support functional improvements such as FTP, relay playback and supports 15 C2PA formats14 through camera software updates16 Sony will continue to expand functions such as Breathing Correction and Relay Play. and C2PA format support for Alpha 1 and Alpha 7S III in the future17 to meet the needs of professionals alongside Alpha 9 III very well.

New lens products from Sony include:

G Master lens model FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS (model SEL300F28GM)

The G Master lens model FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS (model SEL300F28GM) is the largest and lightest telephoto prime lens17 in Sony’s G Master family. It is a 35mm full-frame E-Mount Alpha lens. It has a focal length of 300 mm with a maximum aperture of F2.8 throughout the entire zoom range. It is also a lens that reproduces the highest level of detail that is a hallmark of the G Master, as well as delivering amazingly fast and accurate AF (autofocus) performance. While the lens is also designed to be lightweight, approximately 1,470 grams (not including the tripod) that will help you capture every moment sharply. Ideal for photographing fast-moving sports. or animals that are moving quickly When paired with an Alpha 9 III camera, high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking at up to 120 frames per second is possible.18 Even objects with complex and diverse movements can be tracked with high accuracy. Ideal for use with lightweight camera bodies. without being a burden on the photographer in any way It also reduces fatigue during long periods of handheld shooting. It can also be used with Teleconverter19 that is an accessory This allows you to shoot in the telephoto range up to 600 mm (equivalent to 900 mm when used with an (APS-C)20 camera.

The design combines advanced Sony technology with G Master’s high-resolution performance and beautiful bokeh. It helps the subject stand out clearly, and precise AF captures important moments such as sports, news coverage. Important events and excellent wildlife photography Including cutting-edge optical design It consists of 3 Super ED glass lens elements and 1 ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass element, effectively reducing axial and lateral chromatic aberration. It also delivers excellent resolution and flawless contrast all the way to the edges. This allows for more flexibility in editing and cropping. At the same time, it also provides the smooth, beautiful bokeh that is a hallmark of G Master lenses, allowing you to use a shallow depth of field to make your subject stand out against the background. It also helps to perfectly complement the 300 mm focal length of the lens and the maximum aperture of F2.8. Each lens is also calibrated in the manufacturing process. To get the highest quality bokeh With an 11-blade circular aperture mechanism, it helps create smoother, circular bokeh.

With the operation of two XD (Extreme Dynamic) Linear Motor focus motors in the FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS lens, combined with an advanced control algorithm that has been finely tuned. to quickly respond to control signals The lens also offers fast, accurate AF performance, and low vibration. When combined with the Alpha 9 III, it enables high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking at up to 120 frames per second. This will help you capture dynamic subjects without missing any important opportunities. Even when shooting scenes where the subject is moving quickly, such as shooting sports with lots of action. and fast-moving wild animals or scenes with objects that move abnormally easily It also demonstrates a high level of AF performance even when attached. Teleconverter, however

The FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS lens (model SEL300F28GM) is the lightest lens in its class. It weighs approximately 1,470 grams and has been designed with weight balance in mind. Including the internal lens barrel, it uses durable magnesium alloy. To provide high durability and light weight. The weight is not concentrated solely on the front of the lens barrel. makes it highly stable And allows for flexible and accurate panning while shooting handheld as well. In addition, MODE321 can provide improved viewfinder stability. and optimize the image stabilization algorithm. It allows you to accurately capture dynamic scenes. When used with the Alpha 9 III camera, you can customize “Focus Preset” is provided to the function ring that allows you to instantly adjust focus to any position22. The camera also has convenient features that support professional photography. There are also focus hold buttons placed in four locations that allow you to customize your favorite functions from the camera.

Scheduled to open product orders and release date

Alpha 9 III camera Ready to open for those interested to pre-order from January 18, 2024 to February 4, 2024 at a price of 224,990 baht and begin receiving products from February 9, 2024 onwards.

Special privileges!! For those who pre-order the Alpha 9 III camera during this period. You will immediately receive a free CFExpress Card model CEA-G80T worth 8,990 baht, 1 piece.

special! For customers booking Alpha 9 III, register for My Sony between 9 – 29 February 2024 and receive a 2,000 baht discount code for purchases at Sony Store and Sony Store Online.

G Master lens model FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS (model SEL300F28GM) It will be officially released in early February 2024, selling at a price of 229,990 baht.

special! For customers who order the FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS lens, receive the right to exchange it. Teleconverter Lens model SEL20TC or SEL14TC at a special price of only 9,990 baht from the normal price of 21,990 baht. This special privilege is only available until 30 April of this year.

Those interested can try out the camera’s performance. and new lens models at all Sony Store showrooms and selected dealers. And ask for additional product information at the Sony Information Center, call 0-2715-6100 or visit www.sony.co.th.

