Sony reveals January games for PlayStation Plus » Vortex

Sony has announced which titles PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will receive in January. These are A Plague Tale: Requiem for PS5, Evil West for both PS4 and PS5, and Nobody Saves the World for both PS4 and PS5. In addition, subscribers can look forward to the exclusive Syrinx Collection for Warframe. The latter contains special equipment for the popular online sci-fi action. Its exact contents can be found below.

New titles can be activated from January 2 to February 5. Until then, the current offer is still available, consisting of the games Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Sable.

Obsah Warframe: Syrinx Collection

Syrinx Chest Plate
Syrinx Shoulder Plates
Syrinx Leg Plates
Base Rifle
Cassowary Pole Arm
Storm Color Palette
Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle
Essential Critical Damage Mod Bundle
2x Orokin Catalysts
170 Platinum
7-Day Affinity Booster
7-Day Credit Booster

