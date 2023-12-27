Sony reveals January games for PlayStation Plus » Vortex

#Sony #reveals #January #games #PlayStation #Vortex

Sony has announced which titles PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will receive in January. These are A Plague Tale: Requiem for PS5, Evil West for both PS4 and PS5, and Nobody Saves the World for both PS4 and PS5. In addition, subscribers can look forward to the exclusive Syrinx Collection for Warframe. The latter contains special equipment for the popular online sci-fi action. Its exact contents can be found below.

New titles can be activated from January 2 to February 5. Until then, the current offer is still available, consisting of the games Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Sable.

Obsah Warframe: Syrinx Collection

Syrinx Chest Plate

Syrinx Shoulder Plates

Syrinx Leg Plates

Base Rifle

Cassowary Pole Arm

Storm Color Palette

Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle

Essential Critical Damage Mod Bundle

2x Orokin Catalysts

170 Platinum

7-Day Affinity Booster

7-Day Credit Booster