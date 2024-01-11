Sony shows first colored side panels for PlayStation 5 ‘Slim’ – Gaming – News

#Sony #shows #colored #side #panels #PlayStation #Slim #Gaming #News

Sony has shown off the first colored side panels for the new, thinner PlayStation 5 console. The company shows side panels in gray, red and blue. They should be released soon, but an exact release date is not yet known.

Sony demonstrates the faceplates on the show floor of the CES trade show in Las Vegas. The Japanese company shows three different colors: Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue and Sterling Silver. All three variants have a metallic finish. Sony previously introduced DualSense controllers with the same colors, in addition to side panels for the original PS5.

It is not yet known when exactly the side panels for the thinner console will be released. However, according to The Verge, that will happen “soon.” That tech medium also mentions a suggested retail price from $55, just like the current console panels for the launch model of the PS5. Those current panels cost 55 euros in Europe, although the panels with metallic finishing is five euros more expensive.