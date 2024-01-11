Sony shows first colored side panels for PlayStation 5 ‘Slim’ – Gaming – News

#Sony #shows #colored #side #panels #PlayStation #Slim #Gaming #News

Sony has shown off the first colored side panels for the new, thinner PlayStation 5 console. The company shows side panels in gray, red and blue. They should be released soon, but an exact release date is not yet known.

Sony demonstrates the faceplates on the show floor of the CES trade show in Las Vegas. The Japanese company shows three different colors: Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue and Sterling Silver. All three variants have a metallic finish. Sony previously introduced DualSense controllers with the same colors, in addition to side panels for the original PS5.

It is not yet known when exactly the side panels for the thinner console will be released. However, according to The Verge, that will happen “soon.” That tech medium also mentions a suggested retail price from $55, just like the current console panels for the launch model of the PS5. Those current panels cost 55 euros in Europe, although the panels with metallic finishing is five euros more expensive.

Also Read:  What Would Happen If the Earth Stopped Spinning?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Civil Servants Here Are Angry That Their Salaries Have Been Suddenly Cut, Loot and Burn Shops!
Civil Servants Here Are Angry That Their Salaries Have Been Suddenly Cut, Loot and Burn Shops!
Posted on
The SEC has approved all Bitcoin ETF proposals
The SEC has approved all Bitcoin ETF proposals
Posted on
The Nebula Phenomenon Appears in Outer Space, the Koran and Science Explain the Cause
The Nebula Phenomenon Appears in Outer Space, the Koran and Science Explain the Cause
Posted on
Jennifer Lopez’s first single in ten years is a musical structure: full of samples of old songs | Show
Jennifer Lopez’s first single in ten years is a musical structure: full of samples of old songs | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News