Sony Shows Off Control of Latest Electric Car with DualSense Controller • Jagat Play

#Sony #Shows #Control #Latest #Electric #Car #DualSense #Controller #Jagat #Play

What is the mission of the various brands that spend so much money at the world’s biggest exhibitions? That’s right, news. That they want to ensure that whatever product they are preparing and perhaps, is ready to launch, ends up being known by potential consumers themselves. Therefore, they need to create something that really attracts attention, including various gimmicks when introducing them. Including what Sony is doing at CES 2024 which is currently underway.

Introducing their newest electric car created together with Honda – Afeela EV, Sony did something quite surprising during its presentation. Instead of being driven from the inside, Sony shows how this car can be driven using a Playstation 5 – DualSense controller from the outside. Unfortunately, this feature is only available as a demo for this event and will not necessarily be available in the commercial version later. What’s cool again? This electric car also uses Unreal Engine 5 for various applications, from just a 3D menu on the dashboard to training the AI ​​that he also injected.

Sony shows off their electric car control in action with the Playstation 5 – DualSense controller.

Afeela EV itself will also collaborate with Gran Turismo developer – Polyphony Digital with speculation that you will be able to play this new car in the simulation racing game later. What do you think? Looks cool?

Also Read:  Massive security breaches and layoff concerns cast a shadow over Insomniac Games

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

This ignored method of natural contraception would nevertheless be effective according to this gynecologist
This ignored method of natural contraception would nevertheless be effective according to this gynecologist
Posted on
on aid to Ukraine – a marked change in Orban’s rhetoric
on aid to Ukraine – a marked change in Orban’s rhetoric
Posted on
Unemployment in Europe drops to lowest level ever | Economy
Unemployment in Europe drops to lowest level ever | Economy
Posted on
Sony Shows Off Control of Latest Electric Car with DualSense Controller • Jagat Play
Sony Shows Off Control of Latest Electric Car with DualSense Controller • Jagat Play
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News