Sony Shows Off Control of Latest Electric Car with DualSense Controller • Jagat Play

#Sony #Shows #Control #Latest #Electric #Car #DualSense #Controller #Jagat #Play

What is the mission of the various brands that spend so much money at the world’s biggest exhibitions? That’s right, news. That they want to ensure that whatever product they are preparing and perhaps, is ready to launch, ends up being known by potential consumers themselves. Therefore, they need to create something that really attracts attention, including various gimmicks when introducing them. Including what Sony is doing at CES 2024 which is currently underway.

Introducing their newest electric car created together with Honda – Afeela EV, Sony did something quite surprising during its presentation. Instead of being driven from the inside, Sony shows how this car can be driven using a Playstation 5 – DualSense controller from the outside. Unfortunately, this feature is only available as a demo for this event and will not necessarily be available in the commercial version later. What’s cool again? This electric car also uses Unreal Engine 5 for various applications, from just a 3D menu on the dashboard to training the AI ​​that he also injected.

Sony shows off their electric car control in action with the Playstation 5 – DualSense controller.

Afeela EV itself will also collaborate with Gran Turismo developer – Polyphony Digital with speculation that you will be able to play this new car in the simulation racing game later. What do you think? Looks cool?