Sony’s Game Plans Leaked Online by Hackers – Bloomberg News -December 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM

#Sonys #Game #Plans #Leaked #Online #Hackers #Bloomberg #News #December

Delayed time Japan Exchange 07:00:00 12/19/2023 Variation 5 days Difference from Jan 1 (%) 13,130 JPY +0.42% +0.88% +30.84%

December 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM

Sony-owned Insomniac Games’ more than 1.3 million files, including game plans, budgets and information about an upcoming “Wolverine” title, have been leaked online by the Rhysida ransomware group, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

The files show that the Japanese company plans to release several Marvel-inspired titles over the next decade, including “Spider-Man 3” and titles based on Venom and X-Men, the report said.

The licensing deal between Insomniac and Marvel is worth as much as $621 million to develop and market the X-Men games by 2035, the report added.

Sony did not respond to a request for comment.

Rhysida announced the hack on December 12 and said it would auction the data for about $2 million in bitcoin, but published the data later on Tuesday, according to the report.

The hack is the latest to hit the gaming industry, after early footage of Take-Two Interactive Software’s “Grand Theft Auto VI” was posted online last year in what was one of the biggest gaming leaks of all time.

To the original article.



Legal warning

Legal warning

Please contact us if you would like to see anything corrected

© – 2023 Sony’s game plans leaked online by hackers – Bloomberg News 19/12 RE With purchase of Toshiba, little-known fund takes on Japan Inc’s toughest task 19/12 RE INDIA STOCKS-Financials, IT drag down Indian shares as global rally cools down 19/12 RE Sony’s Indian unit says it has not yet agreed to extension of merger deadline with Zee 19/12 RE Japan’s Nikkei rises on caution ahead of BOJ decision 19/12 RE Zee falls after requesting extension of merger deadline from Sony’s India unit 18/12 RE INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued after rally in financial institutions and IT companies 18/12 RE Zee falls after it seeks extension of merger deadline from Sony’s Indian unit 18/12 RE Indian Nifty opens soon after record rally 18/12 RE Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm to extend merger deadline 17/12 RE A Disney-Reliance India entertainment merger could face antitrust issues 15/12 RE Disney, Reliance plan meeting in London for merger talks in India sources 13 /12 RE Japan’s Nikkei rebounds from one-month low after softer yen, rally on Wall Street 11/12 RE Japan’s Nikkei rebounds from one-month low after soft yen, rally on Wall Street 11/12 RE Olympus Corporation closes new business alliance with Sony Corporation and Sony Olympus Medical Solutions Inc. Regarding medical matters 08/12 CI US FTC again tries to stop Microsoft’s already closed deal for Activision 06/12 RE Trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has been leaked 05/12 MT Rockstar Games sets the launch of “GTA VI” for 2025 in the game’s first trailer 05/12 RE NCSoft, Sony Interactive Entertainment forge partnership to expand global business reach 30/11 MT Sony Interactive Entertainment, NCSOFT enter global business partnership 28/11 MT China’s Realme reaches 200 million shipment milestone phones, launches premium phones 11/27 RE Japanese Nikkei posts fourth weekly profit on weaker yen for exporters 11/24 RE Sony faces $7.9 billion lawsuit over PlayStation Store prices 11/22 MT Sony faces 7 $.9 billion lawsuit over PlayStation Store prices 11/21 RE Sony faces $7.9 billion lawsuit over PlayStation Store prices 11/21 RE

DurationAuto.2 months3 months6 months9 months1 year2 years5 years10 yearsMax.

PeriodDayWeek

More graphs

Sony Group Corporation (formerly Sony Corporation) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and sale of electronics and entertainment products. Net turnover can be broken down by activity as follows – sales of games (28.9%): game consoles, software and consumables; – sales of multimedia products (21.1%): televisions (37.3% of sales), mobile telecommunications equipment (18.8%), photo and video cameras (17.7%), audio and video equipment (16.5 %) and other (9.7%); – music production and distribution (10.3%; Sony Music Entertainment); – sales of image and sensor solutions (10.4%); – production and distribution of cinematography and television broadcasts (8.4%): mainly active on behalf of Sony Pictures and Columbia Pictures; – other (2.4%). The remaining turnover (18.5%) comes from financial services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (32.9%), China (8.5%), Asia/Pacific (9.6%), the United States (23.9%), Europe (20, 2%) and other (4.9%).

More information about the company VerkoopKoop

Last closing price

13.130

JPY

Average price target

16.283,74

JPY

Spread / Average target

+24,02%

Consensus Vaira. Jan 1 Kapi. +30.84% ​​113 md. $+23.37% 22 476 M $+13.64% 12 594 M $+7.67% 4 529 M $+63.04% 4 513 M $+13.15% 3 775 M $+75.51 % 3 568 M $+59.31% 3 528 M $+104.92% 3 488 M $-11.99% 2 259 M $ Home Electronics – Other “); InvestingChannelQueue.push(function() { aICTags[“oop”] = ic_page.defineOutOfPageTag(“4Traders/quotepages”,”zppOOP”);

aICTags[“oop”].setKval({“adslot”:”d_OOP_1″});

aICTags[“oop”].render();

});

while (aAdsQueue.length)

{

(aAdsQueue.shift())();

}

InvestingChannelQueue.push(function() {

displayViewableAds(‘InvestingChannel’);

$( window ).scroll(function() {

displayViewableAds(‘InvestingChannel’);

});

});

}

gaEvent(‘adspv’, ‘InvestingChannel’, ‘US’);

googletag.cmd.push(function() {

googletag.pubads().setTargeting(‘Edition’, ‘nl_NL’);

googletag.pubads().setTargeting(‘UserType’, ‘free’);

googletag.pubads().setTargeting(‘Content’, ‘equities’);

googletag.pubads().setTargeting(‘codezb’, ‘6492482’);

googletag.enableServices();

googletag.pubads().collapseEmptyDivs();

try{googletag.pubads().getSlots().forEach(function(slot){if(slot.getSlotElementId().startsWith(‘zpp’)){;}else{googletag.pubads().refresh([slot],{changeCorrelator: false});}})}catch(error){console.error(error)}

});

$(document).ready(function() { $( document).on(‘zbv_visible’,function () {startAdsService();}); if (document[zbv_hidden]===false) { startAdsService(); } });