Soon it will also be possible to make phone calls on Twitter/X

A big innovation is coming to Elon Musk’s own social media site: soon it will be possible to communicate with voice and video calls on X as well.

At the end of summer, Elon Musk spoke at X about the fact that voice and video calls will soon arrive on the platform, which would undoubtedly not be a disadvantage, considering that private communication is less developed on the site. Now, one of the company’s engineers has shared information about the upcoming feature, which he claims will be available for Android users after the next app update, writes the TechCrunch.

It is worth noting that receiving calls will be available to everyone on X, but only paid users can make calls. This is another, very clear sign that the company is trying to lure as many users as possible to the paid site.

Let’s also add that Musk wasn’t just talking into thin air when he said he would make the entire platform paid. The techguru confirmed last fall that Not a Bot is testing a new subscription service, which essentially allows new users functions that were previously free: such as publishing posts, replying and liking.

Turning back to the new feature coming soon, in connection with voice and video calls, we will be able to control who can be dialed, and Musk said earlier that not yet in the early days, but later end-to-end encryption will also be enabled.

