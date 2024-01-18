Sophie Turner drops charges against ex-husband Joe Jonas | Backbiting

#Sophie #Turner #drops #charges #exhusband #Joe #Jonas #Backbiting
By our entertainment editors

Jan 18, 2024 at 7:10 am

Sophie Turner has dropped charges against her ex-husband Joe Jonas. The actress accused the singer of illegally detaining their daughters in the United States while Turner wanted to take them to her native England.

TMZ reports, based on court documents, that the former couple’s lawyers have asked the judge to dismiss the case.

In September 2023 it was announced that the two were divorcing. The following month, Jonas and Turner agreed on a temporary custody arrangement. But later, 27-year-old Turner still demanded “the children’s immediate return.” Jonas responded that he found the complaint “misleading.” “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement over a marriage that unfortunately ends. When words like ‘kidnapping’ are used it is at best misleading and at worst a serious abuse of the legal system. The children were not kidnapped,” he stated.

According to his statement, the 34-year-old singer strives for good co-parenting and “of course” thinks it is good for the children to be raised in both England and the United States.

Jonas and Turner were in a relationship since 2016 and married in 2019. The former couple has two daughters.

Both the actress and the singer seem to have already found new love. Turner was seen kissing aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Jonas was spotted with model Stormi Bree in Aspen earlier this year.

Image: NL Image

Read more about:

TailgateJoe JonasSophie Turner

Also Read:  Guinness World Record takes away Bobi's record 'oldest dog ever' | Abroad

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Thanks to Maroš Žilinka, Prime Minister Fico can show that he is not only interested in his people (commentary by Martin Behul)
Thanks to Maroš Žilinka, Prime Minister Fico can show that he is not only interested in his people (commentary by Martin Behul)
Posted on
Column | Theo van Gogh’s struggle seems to have been in vain
Column | Theo van Gogh’s struggle seems to have been in vain
Posted on
End of the saga! It is clear where Levski’s most expensive footballer will play
End of the saga! It is clear where Levski’s most expensive footballer will play
Posted on
This is what the diet should look like
This is what the diet should look like
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News