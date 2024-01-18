Sophie Turner drops charges against Joe Jonas | Stars

#Sophie #Turner #drops #charges #Joe #Jonas #Stars

Sophie Turner has dropped charges against her ex-husband Joe Jonas. The actress accused the singer of illegally detaining their daughters in the United States while Turner wanted to take them to her native England.

TMZ reports based on court documents that the former couple’s lawyers have asked the judge to dismiss the case. In October, Jonas and Turner agreed on a temporary custody arrangement. They already agreed at that time about who would take care of their two children and during what period.

In September, Turner demanded “the immediate return of children unlawfully taken or unlawfully detained.” Jonas responded that he found the complaint “misleading.” “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement over a marriage that unfortunately ends. When words like ‘kidnapping’ are used it is at best misleading and at worst a serious abuse of the justice system. The children were not kidnapped,” he stated.

Jonas and Turner had been dating since 2016 and married in 2019.

