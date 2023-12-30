Sopranos actor Richard Romanus dies in Greece | Stars

#Sopranos #actor #Richard #Romanus #dies #Greece #Stars

Sopranos actor Richard Romanus has died at the age of 80. He died on December 23 in a hospital in Greece, where he lived. The actor’s son, Robert Romanus, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Romanus played Richard LaPenna, the wife of Jennifer Melfi, in The Sopranos. He was also known for the series Mean Street, in which he played the role of Michael Longo. Other series he has starred in include Mission Impossible, The A-Team and Hawaii Five-0. He also appeared in many different films, including Point of No Return (1993) and The Young Black Stallion (2003).

Romanus was married to Tina Bohlmann from 1967 to 1980, with whom he had one son. From 1985 until his death, he was married to Oscar-nominated designer Anthea Sylbert, with whom he moved to Skiathos, Greece.

