Sopranos actor Richard Romanus dies in Greece | Stars

#Sopranos #actor #Richard #Romanus #dies #Greece #Stars

Sopranos actor Richard Romanus has died at the age of 80. He died on December 23 in a hospital in Greece, where he lived. The actor’s son, Robert Romanus, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Romanus played Richard LaPenna, the wife of Jennifer Melfi, in The Sopranos. He was also known for the series Mean Street, in which he played the role of Michael Longo. Other series he has starred in include Mission Impossible, The A-Team and Hawaii Five-0. He also appeared in many different films, including Point of No Return (1993) and The Young Black Stallion (2003).

Romanus was married to Tina Bohlmann from 1967 to 1980, with whom he had one son. From 1985 until his death, he was married to Oscar-nominated designer Anthea Sylbert, with whom he moved to Skiathos, Greece.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  African Union: For Rabat, regional integration is the solution

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Pay attention to these tubes of paint for children recalled in several major brands
Pay attention to these tubes of paint for children recalled in several major brands
Posted on
An intensive search with a sad end. The 56-year-old woman was found late
An intensive search with a sad end. The 56-year-old woman was found late
Posted on
Geopolitical tensions are increasing, the world is increasingly polarized
Geopolitical tensions are increasing, the world is increasingly polarized
Posted on
Expired food, can it be eaten if frozen? What the experts say
Expired food, can it be eaten if frozen? What the experts say
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News