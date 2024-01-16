sorghum to 1.05 kg, they increased the price of detergents to compensate / There could be further price increases

#sorghum #increased #price #detergents #compensate #price #increases

The government wants to extend again the capping of commercial additives to basic foods, so the Ministry of Agriculture is having discussions in this regard these days with producers, processors and distributors. But the extension is not seen with good eyes by some representatives of traders, who accuse the state of interference in the principles of the free market. At the same time, they say that some traders have found ways to avoid the measure, by selling sorghum at 1.05 kg, instead of sorghum at one kilogram whose addition is capped, and others have compensated by increasing the price of other products, such as detergents, pampers, broth and others. In fact, the National Institute of Statistics recently confirmed that among non-food goods, detergents remained the star of price increases in the last year, with 23.27%. Traders say the extension of the cap will further push up prices in other product areas.

Prime Minister Ciolacu stated on Monday evening, in an interview on Antena 3, that there are no reasons for food prices to increase and said that he will continue capping basic food prices “until we find an agreement with producers and distributors , so that the state no longer intervenes”, reports News.ro, quoting televised statements.

“We will continue to come up with the capping, there will be certain basic products that people have started looking for in stores, the manufacturers are already earning from circulation. I no longer see a justification for the price increase at this moment. Fuel has not become more expensive, the excise tax is insignificant at this moment, we have not seen an increase in the price of oil”, declared Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

As for the inclusion of lamb on the list, in view of the Easter Holidays, the Minister of Agriculture, Florin Barbu, spoke about this possibility on Monday, January 15.

“It is a good suggestion to include lamb in the list of products with limited commercial addition. Thank you for the proposal and I will take it into account (…) Lamb is consumed all the time in Romania and I want to tell you that Romania has 17% of the mutton consumption in the European Union and 70% in all other states. All of them come from the territory of Romania and from Romanian farmers in the sheep sector”, emphasized Barbu.

Discussions with traders’ representatives to analyze the results of the measure to cap the commercial addition to basic foods were supposed to take place on Monday, after the meeting with the vegetable sector associations, but the prolongation of the negotiations led to their postponement until Wednesday morning.

What traders say: “A populist measure, which has no solid effects for the economy” / “The extension of the cap is catastrophic”

Traders in Romania criticize the extension of the capping of commercial additions and say that the measure does not have solid effects for the economy, and some of the traders managed to avoid it, in different ways.

“It’s a populist measure that has no solid effects for the economy and no measurable benefits. If you go to the shelf, you practically don’t even notice the capped products very well. If I capped 10-20 dairy products out of 1,500, I didn’t do anything. Cheese is expensive, telemeau is more expensive, cottage cheese is more expensive, etc. Where is the ceiling? Are people looking for the pint of milk? Of course, there is also 1.7 liter milk that has not been capped. How did the 1.05 slag come about do you know? One kilogram and 5 grams of corn was removed so that we do not enter the ceiling“, Feliciu Paraschiv, vice-president of the National Association of Small and Medium-Sized Retailers from Romania, owner and founder of the Paco Supermarkets network, told Economedia.

Feliciu Paraschiv also stated that, also as an effect of these caps, traders and processors looked for other ways to make a profit, respectively they made other products more expensive, such as detergents.

“In general, we, as a common front, the business people, said that it is not good for the state to interfere with supply and demand. Here, the free market economy means that price is set by demand. The moment the state comes and says “look, we’re capping these items”, it’s clear that in the long term that they will increase the prices of some products from another area that are not subject to the ceiling. And here I mean everything that means chemicals, cosmetics, detergents and paper. When we say paper, we mean napkins, kitchen rolls, pampers. Plus: vegetables, broths, grocery products, noodles, noodles, which are not subject to the cap. There have already been increases in these areas, because practically in business you have to make a profit to cover your salaries, expenses, rent, energy, etc. The moment someone comes and says “cut from this area of ​​profit”, it’s ok, you can bear it. Maybe a month, two. They came and extended until January 31. It was not possible, it was not bearable, and the prices in the non-protected, non-ceilinged areas began to increase slightly. If you extend it further, this phenomenon will definitely continue to happen, they will increase prices in other product areas and it is not healthy for the economy for someone to interfere in setting the price”, Paraschiv also declared.

The Federation of Employers in the Food Industry – Romalimenta is “categorically” opposed to the continuation of the measure of capping the commercial allowance for basic foods, stating that the extension is catastrophic not only from the point of view of the food industry but also of the final consumer.

“First of all, the capping is done incorrectly, from our point of view, because only processing and retail, production are caught, so the supplier of raw materials does not have any kind of capping, and lately, the prices of raw materials in Romania they are bigger than outside. So the prices are increasing, but they are increasing at our expense. […] In agriculture, subsidies were given, money was given from all directions, the food industry did not benefit from anything, it has no raw materials, we benefit from a very thick law and we drew attention to the fact that we will have higher prices than those in the west, because, from our point of view, the Romanian legislation is quite silly. All the added tails increase our costs, and the ceiling at the current time is incomprehensible. […] I asked personally, why is the price not capped at production? At the present time, the low prices from outside are killing us without any discussion. And in order for us to come with lower prices, we have to go for quality. Our demand is clear: the extension is catastrophic not only from the point of view of the food industry but also of the final consumer“, the president of Romalimenta, Sorin Minea, declared for Agerpres on Tuesday.

The President of the Association of Romanian Pork Producers (APCPR), Ioan Ladoși, explained to Economedia how producers in the field of capping could be affected: “Our members sell live pigs to slaughterhouses, as such the capping can affect us – theoretically – in a negative sense… respectively to pressure our slaughterhouses to lower the price in order to preserve their margin. Such situations have not been reported to me by my colleagues. We have no control over the price in gallantry”.

For his part, Nicu Vasile, president of LAPAR (League of Associations of Agricultural Producers in Romania), told Economedia: “we are not involved in this chain, we sell raw materials. This price locking thing will only create more discontent. When you create a correct economic policy, they should no longer have these complaints. It’s true that for 30 years I’ve been doing a populist policy, more than 2 lei, to get 20 more votes, but from now on we can no longer do this.”

Feliciu Paraschiv, the founder of Paco, also told Economedia that he estimates that the meetings with the Ministry of Agriculture will only be advisory, and the business environment will find out anyway that the ceiling will be extended. “I think it will only be consultative, because you guys will do whatever they want, that is, they will only call us to tell us that it was like that last time and will really extend it and introduce some more products, probably seasonal. We are expecting lamb,” he said.

And the appearance of lamb on the list of capped products could mean that the extension will be made for another 90 days, Feliciu Paraschiv believes: “In principle, it’s about keeping the same percentages when capping – if something doesn’t appear overnight, you know that these things appear overnight – and the duration, still three months duration, we do not know anything. It circulates for a month, it circulates for three months, because lamb also appeared in the discussion. And then we thought that if there is a discussion about lamb meat, it means that, from my personal point of view, I think the tendency is to go as close as possible to the elections.

At the same time, some products have already become more expensive since January 1 because the VAT has increased, recalls Feliciu Paraschiv. He says that about 20 percent of the products were affected, whose prices increased by 10 percent.

Which products have a capped commercial allowance

Emergency Ordinance no. 67/2023 regarding the establishment of a temporary measure to combat excessive price increases for some agricultural and food products entered into force on August 1, 2023 and targeted 14 groups of food products: bread, fresh cow’s milk, Telemea cow’s cheese bulk, plain cow’s milk yogurt, white wheat flour, sorghum, eggs, sunflower oil, fresh chicken, fresh pork, bulk fresh vegetables, bulk fresh fruit, bulk fresh white potatoes, powdered white sugar.

At the end of October, the Government approved the 90-day extension of the measure limiting the commercial addition to some foods, including new products in this list. The list of products with capped commercial addition has been expanded with: rice – round grain, cozonac, tomato broth, cream 12% fat, margarine, yeast, pear, garlic and minced meat.

The date until which the measure for capping the commercial addition (to a maximum of 20%) was extended is January 31, 2024. Thus, the measure was extended by another 90 days.

The new GEO 89/2023 also provides for the expansion of the list of agricultural and food products with the following products: minced meat, garlic, rice, tomato broth, cake, margarine, yeast, cream and pears.

The list includes 21 food products:

1. Simple white bread weighing between 300 and 500 grams, without specialities

2. Cow’s milk for consumption 1 l, fat 1.5%, except UHT

3. Telemea bulk cow cheese

4. Plain yogurt from cow’s milk, 3.5% fat, with a maximum weight of 200 grams

5. White wheat flour “000” up to 1 kg

6. Grind up to 1 kg

7. Chicken eggs caliber M

8. Sunflower oil up to 2 liters

9. Fresh chicken meat (Chicken meat, in the application of this emergency ordinance, means: whole chicken, chicken cutlery, whole chicken legs with bone and chicken wings, standard version)

10. Fresh pork (processed pork, pork leg with and without bone, pork loin)

11. Fresh bulk vegetables (tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, dried beans, carrots, Bianca bell peppers and capsicums, garlic)

12. Fresh fruit in bulk (red and golden apples, plums, pears, table grapes)

13. Fresh white potatoes in bulk

14. Cast white sugar up to 1 kg

15. Rice — round grain — weighing between 0.5 and 1.5 kg

16. Cozonac

17. Tomato broth

18. Cream — 12% fat

19. Margarine

20. Yeast

21. Minced meat.

For these products, the price ceiling is done as follows: