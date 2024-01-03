Soria has the highest flu and covid vaccination coverage in all of Castilla y León

#Soria #highest #flu #covid #vaccination #coverage #Castilla #León

Soria has the highest vaccination coverage against flu in children under two years of age and over 60 and against covid in all of Castilla y León. This means that it is where the most people have been immunized in the aforementioned age groups, according to data published this Wednesday by the Ministry of Health of the Board. Thus, in the case of flu, coverage in children under 2 years of age is 66.8%, the same as for those over 60 years of age.

On the other hand, flu vaccinations in Soria decrease from 2 to 5 years, with 31.5%, which places it among the provinces with the lowest coverage. So far this campaign, as of January 3, the province has 26,014 people vaccinated.

Immunization coverage against covid in Soria is also the highest in the community, with 56.9% in people aged 60 and over. The number of doses administered has been 19,332.

The Ministry of Health has called for vaccination against influenza in both children and adults throughout Castilla y León. Vaccination coverage against seasonal flu is 51.4% in children under 2 years of age and 33.6% in children from 2 to 4 years of age, according to data from the General Directorate of Public Health as of December 3. January 2024. In the case of those over 60 years of age, coverage of the target population reaches only 60.9% throughout this campaign.

Given these figures and the increase in the number of flu cases typical of the time, the health authority insists on the convenience of vaccinating the child population between 6 months and 4 years of age, given the low percentage of coverage recorded, as well as affect those over 60 years of age, especially those who have it indicated by their doctor due to associated pathologies that can turn a viral infection into a more serious process.

To date, 642,273 people have been vaccinated out of a total of 805,500 doses acquired by the Ministry of Health for the 2023-2024 season, that is, 80% of the total. The total expenditure made by the Government of Castilla y León on flu vaccines is 10,527,058 euros, including the new attenuated intranasal vaccines intended for part of the child population.

Depending on the reason for vaccination, a total of 492,818 vaccines have been inoculated to risk groups by age, followed by 31,056 doses to risk groups due to pathologies, 28,769 to institutionalized people, 21,113 by doctor’s prescription and 16,790 center workers. sanitary.

By sex, 283,780 doses have been administered to men, while women have received 358,493.

Immunization against HRV (bronchiolitis and pneumonia)

Regarding the campaign launched this year by the Junta de Castilla y León for immunization against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a pathogen that causes bronchiolitis and pneumonia, the accumulated balance from March 1, 2023 to March 3 January 2024 reflects a total of 9,784 children who have received the dose of the nirsevimab antibody, which means 90.91% immunization coverage (with Zamora with the highest percentage in the Community, followed by Soria) –

Castilla y León includes in the lifelong immunization schedule the administration of a single dose of nirsevimab during the 2023-2024 campaign, for children born between March 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. The General Directorate Public Health has acquired a total of 13,000 doses to cover the needs until that date.

Vaccination against covid 19

Regarding vaccination against covid, the official record of the Ministry of Health indicates that in this campaign a total of 461,664 people have already received their dose, which represents 83.7% of administered doses of the total received. Of that figure, 208,942 were men and 252,721 women, and 62,050 were under 60 years of age. For people over 60 years of age, coverage is 49.8%.

By groups, the one that has been vaccinated the most in the first two months of the campaign has been the one related to risk by age, with 364,444 people inoculated; secondly, institutionalized people, with 37,168; They are followed by those with risk pathologies, with 34,543; fourthly, health center workers, with 10,270 professionals vaccinated against covid; and in fifth position, workers in social and health centers, with 9,984 vaccines.

The General Directorate of Public Health encourages all people who have it indicated – the most vulnerable population or those with previous pathologies – to get vaccinated against flu or covid.