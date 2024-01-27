Sorin Grindeanu causes a shock in the PSD: I did not vote for Dăncilă in the presidential election. I couldn’t/ Video – News on sources

#Sorin #Grindeanu #shock #PSD #vote #Dăncilă #presidential #election #couldnt #Video #News #sources

PSD first vice-president Sorin Grindeanu revealed, in the Political Insider show, broadcast on Prima TV, that he did not vote with the social-democratic candidate (Viorica Dăncilă) in the 2019 presidential elections. “For the first time, old PSDist, I did not I was able to go to the second round of voting. And not even in the first round”, said Sorin Grindeanu.

“I, in 2014, voted for Victor Ponta and in 2019, in the second round, I did not vote. For the first time, old PSDist, I could not go to the second round of voting. And not even in the first round”, said Sorin Grindeanu on Prima TV. In 2019, Sorin Grindeanu was president of ANCOM. Later, he was elected first vice-president of PSD in Marcel Ciolacu’s team.

Asked if he did not vote with Viorica Dăncilă at all in 2019, Sorin Grindeanu answered: “No. And this is a matter that I don’t know if it is politically correct, but I don’t want to lie to you. I could not do this in 2019”.

I want a final where we don’t choose the lesser evil

In 2024, Sorin Grindeanu would like a presidential final in which the Romanians put their stamp on a candidate “who is better, not to choose him because I don’t want the other one”.

“I would like that this year, we Romanians, regardless of whether we are from the left or the right, have candidates in the presidential finals who will put us in a situation where we can choose him because he is the best, not to choose him because I don’t want the other one. A battle of arguments. I don’t want Ponta to leave and I vote for Iohannis. I don’t want Năstase out and I vote for Băsescu. So, what was resolved?”, Sorin Grindeanu asked rhetorically.

In October, PSD MEP Mihai Tudose admitted that PSD members from Brăila “did not get out of bed” to vote for Viorica Dăncilă in the 2019 presidential elections.

“I experienced moments like these when the party did not vote for the candidate”, said Mihai Tudose to Prima News. When asked to give a concrete example, Tudose stated: “Viorica Dăncilă. He did not shoot at all (the party for his candidacy – no). Not at all. It wasn’t the very crazy party, my party member from Brăila… Talking to them, they didn’t really get out of bed. Not even my party member wanted it. I know about 10 PSD-ists, very passionate, from a circle zero in Brăila, who did not go to vote. Or which, some canceled the vote, others went and voted the wrong way”, said Mihai Tudose at the time.