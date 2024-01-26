#Sorin #Ovidiu #Vîntu #ended #separation #exwife

Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu ended the separation with his ex-wife, Angelica Chioariu, more than two decades after the divorce from her. Their marriage lasted from October 1987 to April 2002, during which SOV made millions.

Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu ended the separation with his ex-wife. The sharing process started in 2020, at the request of the Regional General Directorate of Public Finances Iași. ANAF is trying to recover a loss of 26 million lei, in the case of the confiscation of the National Investment Fund (FNI).

Among other properties seized by prosecutors was an apartment located in Iași. However, ANAF could not capitalize on it because it was co-owned with Angelica Chioariu. To solve the problem, ANAF opened an action requesting the sharing of assets.

The shared apartment has two rooms, 62 sqm, is on the ground floor of a block located in a central area of ​​Iași. It has a related plot of land of 29.68 square meters. The apartment was valued at 383 thousand lei (about 77 thousand euros).

ANAF has called them to court since 2020 to determine the division of assets, so that the state can then recover part of the money. But during the trial, the businessman’s ex-wife claimed that she contributed 80% of the property’s value. He also brought a witness who stated that the money came from Sorin’s father-in-law Ovidiu Vîntu:

“I know that the defendant’s father had some land in the Pașcani area, which he sold, and he handed the money obtained to the defendant in order to buy this apartment.”

The ex-wife has nothing to lose from SOV

SOV would never have lived in the apartment in Iași, as he had gone to Bucharest. If the apartment had been assigned to Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu, as requested by ANAF, it would have been sold at auction at a much lower price than it is worth. This would mean that the ex-husband would no longer be able to pay her the alimony established by the court, says the woman’s lawyer.

“This is just one of the debts that the defendant Vîntu Sorin Ovidiu has based on some judgments issued by the criminal courts. Thus, the mass media also showed that, through the decisions handed down in the file known in the public space as the “Petromservice File”, the persons convicted in that case, including the respondent-defendant Vîntu Sorin Ovidiu, were forced to pay on the civil side of the case the amount of 36 million euros.

In other words, if the apartment were to be assigned to Vîntu Sorin Ovidiu, the appellant-complainant would indeed be able to enforce the entire apartment, but the obligation to pay a sum to the undersigned would actually be only theoretically, the court decision having the same value for the respondent as the sheets of paper on which it would be written“, said the ex-wife’s lawyer.

Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu: 40,000 euros from his former partner

The Iași Court decided that the apartment should remain with the ex-wife of Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu, following that she would pay her ex-husband a sulta of 191,525.5 lei (38,000 euros). The amount represents 50% of the current value of the apartment, within 6 months. The decision was made in early 2024 and is final.

The divorce between the former Vîntu spouses began in 2001, in full scandal related to the FNI fraud. At the time, the press wrote that the ex-wife asked for half of the mogul’s fortune, estimated at that time at 30-60 million dollars. She submitted to the court a list of her husband’s assets: 136 houses and apartments, as well as shares in 25 commercial companies.

Finally, Angelica Chioariu reached an agreement with SOV. He agreed to receive a house and $2,000 in child support. Vîntu was married twice and has two children. After the divorce from Angelica Chioariu, he had another relationship with Grațiela Giolu, former member of the band Amadeus.

Convictions for economic fraud

In 2016, Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu was sentenced to 6 years and 2 months in prison by the Bucharest Court of Appeal for defrauding Petromservice. In 2018, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in another embezzlement case regarding the embezzlement of the assets of the SNP Petrom SA Employees’ Association.

In total, he had to serve 11 years in prison by merging the sentences, following five convictions for economic crimes. He was paroled from prison in 2020. The FNI bankruptcy craftsman has meanwhile become an online influencer. Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu is extremely active, even becoming a specialist in foreign policy.