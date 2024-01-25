Sorina, the girl missing for 2 days from Cluj, was found lifeless in a forest. The young woman would have chosen the path of death at only 26 years old

#Sorina #girl #missing #days #Cluj #lifeless #forest #young #woman #chosen #path #death #years

Carla-Sorina, the 26-year-old wanted in Cluj for 2 days, was found dead in a forest in the town of Gârbău. Several drugs were allegedly found near the girl’s body.

By the Observator editorial team on 25.01.2024, 11:16

Tragic outcome for Sorina, a 26-year-old young woman who disappeared 2 days ago from the apartment where she lived with her boyfriend in Cluj-Napoca. The girl was recently found lifeless in the forest where she was seen entering from Gârbău, surrounded by many medicines.

The girl disappeared on January 22, and since then she was seen in the railway station in Cluj and in the rest stop in Gârbău, where the villagers saw her heading towards the forest. The girl would have been in a depression, after her parents divorced a year ago. According to the information of Observator reporters, the young woman may have had suicidal intentions.

