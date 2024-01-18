Souhrn z Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 » Vortex

#Souhrn #Xbox #Developer_Direct #Vortex

The year has come to a close, and Microsoft has indeed followed up on its Developer_Direct presentation last year, as predicted by speculation. We already knew what to expect before the event, so we got some new footage as well as a lot of new information about a number of major games heading to Xbox. We got the introduction of Avowed, more news about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, but also the very first and significant look at the game’s Indiana Jones. But also for one surprise. Well, let’s summarize what we could see.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Even though we knew that Indiana Jones would most likely be the highlight of the night, you could say that the game’s presentation still managed to surprise. The game from Sweden’s MachineGames showed cutscenes and gameplay, and the whole thing was enriched by a number of comments from the developers themselves. We now officially know that the game is called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and is set in 1937 between the movies Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. It is an action-adventure game, but for some it may be a surprise that we will play it from a first-person perspective, although this can be somewhat expected from MachineGames, the developers of Wolfenstein. We will, of course, take on the role of a legendary archaeologist who is currently at the peak of his career, but will have to face enemies and forces searching for ancient power and uncover a strange conspiracy across the world.

In terms of gameplay, of course, exploration and discovery awaits us, which cannot be done without puzzles and ingenuity, which will need to be used, for example, during stealth. But archeology can also be dangerous, so of course there will be unpleasant encounters and more than one clash, during which it will be necessary to draw a weapon or brandish fists. But as we are used to with Indy, he has his trusty whip at hand, with which he will be able to distract, disarm, or just really crack up enemies. All this will be wrapped in an impressive cinematic experience, which is supported by a very handsome looking graphic page, and of course also a story that will take us to the Vatican, Egypt or the Himalayas.

At this point, the actor who took on the role deserves a mention, as the game’s Indy has Harrison Ford’s face, but not his voice, which is understandable given the age difference. Indy is portrayed here by Troy Baker, whom fans will know mainly as Joel from The Last of Us, Sam Drake from Uncharted, Pagano Min from Far Cry 4 or Booker DeWitt from BioShock Infinite, his acting opponent (and villain at the same time) will be Tony Todd, who last year he shone as Venom in Spider-Man 2.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released later this year on PC and Xbox Series, and the game will also be available in Game Pass from day one.

Avowed

The first steps of the presentation led to the Obsidian Entertainment studio, which showed us Avowed, and that really thoroughly, which follows on from last year’s presentation of the gameplay trailer. The game has had its share of problems, but it seems that the development reboot has paid off and that the developers are well on their way to offering players a quality action RPG this year. As we already know from before, this is a first-person game that, like Pillars of Eternity, is set in the world of Eora. Here, players will be forced to explore various ecosystems in order to search for a strange spreading plague that not only affects the body, but also the soul. In today’s performance, we were able to see not only the beauty of the stories, but above all the gameplay. In this combat system, players will have the opportunity to choose very quickly between weapons from an extensive arsenal, which can also be pre-prepared according to yourself and your own play style. Of course, there are classics in the form of a sword and shield or a bow, but great emphasis is also placed on magic, which can be combined with close combat.

We don’t know the exact release date yet, but we’ve learned that the game will arrive in Fall 2024 for PC and Xbox Series, and will be included in Game Pass from day one.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

More than four years after its reveal, the developers at Ninja Theory are finally getting closer to releasing Seuna’s Saga: Hellblade II. At the outset, we can reveal that the speculated release date has been confirmed – players on PC and Xbox Series will indeed be waiting for May 21 this year. A slight surprise, however, is that the game will only be available digitally, but this is reflected in the price tag, which will be set at the equivalent of $50. Of course, like other games directly from Microsoft and its studios, the second Hellblade will be available in the Game Pass menu from the day of its release.

As for the game itself, we saw a bunch of new footage and got to listen to the developers talk about the detailed Iceland-inspired world, as well as the psychosis the game’s protagonist continues to suffer. Although she was able to deal with the pitfalls of the first part, her fight is not over and she once again sets out to ensure the safety of her village. The developers are again counting on binaural audio, but not only for the inner voices in the protagonist’s head, but also for other sounds or music. The developers have also confirmed that they will have more information for players in the coming weeks and months, probably with the addition of new footage directly from their own gameplay, which we did not get much of in the new demo. Nevertheless, the project looks great and the developers from Ninja Theory boast that even though they are no longer an independent studio on paper, they can still feel that way inside and in relation to their own functioning.

Visions of Mana

Even before the start of Developer_Direct, there were rumors that Microsoft had one surprise in the hat that Square Enix could take care of. And although it wasn’t Final Fantasy, insiders didn’t go too far. Developers from the Xeen studio have revealed Visions of Mana in the Xbox version, which is the first time in the history of this long-standing series. This is, among other things, another proof of mutual rapprochement between Microsoft and Square Enix on the way to other interesting games for Xbox, but it is necessary to add that Visions of Mana will also arrive on Steam, PS4 and PS5 this summer.

As for the game as such, it wasn’t strictly a news reveal, as the title had already been presented in detail in the past months. The demo served as a presentation of the game or the entire series for the community of players on Xbox, to which not only the producer of the game spoke, but also the author of the monsters and characters. In this single-player action-RPG, players are faced with the hero Val and the need to keep the mana flowing from the legendary Mana Tree again. Exploration, battles and a lot of cute monsters await you, but they will also present a great challenge in the finale.

Ara: History Untold

Oxide Games presented Ara: History Untold strategy in detail at the event. It will be released in the fall and is heading to PC and Game Pass. Similar to Civilization and other 4X games, we will lead our nation to victory, but the authors are inviting some innovative mechanics to refresh the well-established genre. For example, there are no predetermined fixed paths to victory. You set your own goals and you can win thanks to them. The developers are inviting a living dynamic world in which we will explore, build and fight. Procedurally generated maps are meant to truly reflect player actions and visually represent important changes.

A crafting system based on gathering resources and crafting essential items should also play a vital role. Our leaders in Ara will not only be politicians, rulers and warlords, as is usually the case, but generally diverse personalities of history, including scientists, artists and thinkers. One of the new features is also simultaneous turns, where the actions and choices of each nation are evaluated simultaneously, even though it is still a turn. Oxide Games works closely with the community and wants to continue to develop the game even after release based on player feedback. The game was announced in 2022 at Microsoft’s summer event and is being worked on by experienced developers who have worked on Civilization for many years.