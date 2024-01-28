SOURCES Fugitive Ionuț Mircea Costea, Mircea Geoană’s brother-in-law, was located in Turkey / Judicial authorities will request extradition

#SOURCES #Fugitive #Ionuț #Mircea #Costea #Mircea #Geoanăs #brotherinlaw #located #Turkey #Judicial #authorities #request #extradition

fugitive Ionut Mircea Costea – former president of Eximbank sentenced to 6 years in prison in the embezzlement case for the rehabilitation of the Bucharest-Constanța railway, Mircea Geoană’s brother-in-law – was located in Turkey, judicial sources told G4media.ro.

The executing court, the Bucharest Court, requested the Ministry of Justice to request his extradition. “Pursuant to art. (…) from Law no. 302/2004 on international judicial cooperation in criminal matters – republishedfinds that the conditions for requesting the extradition from Turkey of the convicted COSTEA MIRCEA-IONUȚ have been met in order to enforce the prison sentence execution mandate no. 26 of 26.05.2023, issued based on criminal sentence no. 127 of 24.03.2022, pronounced by the High Court of Cassation and Justice – Criminal Section, in file no. 2987/1/2019, definitive by criminal decision no. 48 of 26.05.2023 of the High Court of Cassation and Justice – Panel of 5 Judges.

Pursuant to art. (…) from Law no. 302/2004, republished, this conclusion (…) will be communicated to the Ministry of Justice – International Law and Judicial Cooperation Directorate.

Pursuant to art. (…), the legal expenses advanced by the state remain in charge of it. With the right of appeal within 24 hours of the pronouncement for the prosecutor“, according to a decision of the Bucharest Court of Friday, January 26, 2024.

On May 5, 2023, Ionuț Mircea Costea was sentenced to 6 years in prison in the Vlădescu-Boureanu case regarding bribes for the rehabilitation of the Bucharest-Constanța railway. Costea was put under international prosecution.

He is in Turkey and is sick with cancer, judicial sources told G4media.ro.

In the same case, the former PNL Minister of Finance was also sentenced to 7 years and 4 months in prison, Sebastian Vladescu. Instead, the former PDL deputy Cristian Boureanu escaped as a result of the intervention of prescription.

According to DNA, the compensation received by Romanian officials from the Austrian company that rehabilitated the Bucharest-Constanța railway amounts to almost 20 million euros.

”The case concerns corruption offenses committed between 2005-2017, i.e. payments worth approximately 20 million euros made by a foreign company, as commissions, to Romanian officials or persons with influence over them, in connection with concluding and executing railway rehabilitation contracts”, says DNA in a 2019 press release.

