Sources: The eighth victim of the fire at Ferma Dacilor has been identified

#Sources #eighth #victim #fire #Ferma #Dacilor #identified

Fire at Ferma Dacilor. The last bone fragments brought to Bucharest have been identified, sources told the Observatory.

By the Observator editorial team on 05.01.2024, 18:40

The eighth victim of the fire at Ferma Dacilor is an 11-year-old boy, Petre Ene. He died alongside his 16-year-old brother Luca and their father, Lucian.

Complete list of victims: Ene Petru, Ene Luca, Dinicu Victor (all three minors), Lucian Ene, Gavrila Anca, Marinescu Adrian, Băiceanu Vlad, Andrei Niţescu.

Previously, seven charred bodies were found following the devastating fire at Ferma Dacilor, which occurred on December 26. The victims were identified based on DNA evidence.

For the eighth, genetic expertise was expected to confirm whether the bone fragments found belonged to the last missing victim.

The fire at Ferma Dacilor. Administrators are challenging the arrest warrants

The owner of Ferma Dacilor, Cornel Dinicu, was arrested on Wednesday evening, by a decision of the magistrates of the Ploiești Court. Two other administrators of the company, Vitomir Adrian Ristin and Adelina Elena Ilie, were arrested at home. All three contested the preventive measures.

Three other natural persons are prosecuted in this file for crimes of intellectual forgery and continued abuse of office. It is about the former mayor of Gura Vadului commune, Constantin Lungu, the current mayor, Nicolae Marius Sora, and an official from the urban planning service of Gura Vadului City Hall.

They are accused that, under the conditions in which the constructions of the Dacilor Farm were erected, during the years 2013 – 2014, without a construction permit, in 2020 they issued a certificate of attestation of the building/extension of the construction, “attesting facts or circumstances untrue”.

According to the investigators, in the period 2016 – 26.12.2023, the three persons have convergently and systematically carried out steps to achieve the object of activity of the legal entity, by repeatedly violating the legal provisions regarding the development of the accommodation activity for holidays and short periods, at the registered office in Tohani commune, Tohani village, Prahova county.

The long series of irregularities at Ferma Dacilor

The construction of the main body of the building, which includes a restaurant, kitchen and accommodation spaces on the ground floor and attic, was carried out in-house, without obtaining building permits and authorization. At the same time, the steps and measures ordered for “entering into legality” were carried out in violation of the legal provisions, respectively of Law no. 50/1991 republished regarding the authorization of the execution of construction works and Law no. 10/1995 republished regarding quality in construction.

It should also be stated that the tourist unit operated in violation of the provisions of Law no. 307/2006 on fire protection, HGR no. 571/2016 for the approval of construction categories that are subject to approval and/or authorization regarding fire safety and applicable regulations in the field, respectively without obtaining the approvals and authorizations that should have been issued by the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations for proper functioning, and without complying with fire safety regulations, the prosecutors claim.

“This situation created the conditions for the outbreak and propagation on 26.12.2023, around 05:45, of a fire that led to the destruction of the building and the death of 7 natural persons, the probable source of the fire being “the thermal effect of the current electric”, under the conditions in which the commercial company was connected to the electricity supply network based on a contract concluded in 2014, for a non-domestic consumer type natural person, place of consumption with the name “water pump” having a power of 8.00 Kw, insufficient to support the electricity consumers of a boarding house,” the Prosecutor’s Office document also states.

At the same time, the prosecutors made clarifications regarding the causes of the fire. “We understand to specify that the ongoing criminal investigation does not exclude any of the circumstances that could have constituted the basis of the fire outbreak (probable cause of the fire), in this sense, criminal investigation documents have been carried out to clarify the concrete circumstances that led to the initiation of the burning process. However, the evidence administered so far has not revealed any evidence to confirm the hypothesis of an arson fire (arson caused as a result of an intentional human action), the investigations to be carried out in the case having the role of to establish to the degree of certainty, including the probable cause of the fire”, say the investigators.

According to the report with the proposal to take the measure of preventive arrest, and if the hypothesis of the intentional arson of the building were to materialize (the hypothesis in relation to which the administered evidentiary material does not attest to the indications), “the entire situation described, regarding the non-compliance by the decision-making factors with the norms in the matter of fire safety, (…) places the three defendants at fault in relation to the production of the result consisting in a disaster, because in the conditions described, in relation to the lack of safety of the rooms offered as accommodation spaces, the real chances that the victims could save themselves were almost non-existent”.

According to the investigators, the non-compliance with fire safety rules consisted of the following: the building was built without a construction permit, the attic was made of wooden material, easily flammable, not provided with optimal escape routes, the construction being classified as grade V (five ) of fire resistance (the most unfavorable degree), the building was registered in violation of the legal provisions, based on a certificate confirming the construction of the construction issued without verifying the fulfillment of all fundamental requirements, the building was built without requesting/obtaining any approval/authorization from ISU Prahova, was equipped with a non-functional fire detection, signaling and alarm center at the time of the fire, installed based on an unapproved project, as well as with a certified, undersized electrical installation (power of 8 kw) in relation to the real needs of such a consumer.