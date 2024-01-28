Sources: Traian Băsescu was hospitalized. The health problems facing the former president

Traian Băsescu, 72 years old, ended up in the hospital bed. The former president is hospitalized at the Central Military Emergency University Hospital “Dr. Carol Davila” in Bucharest.

Traian Băsescu went to the hospital on Friday evening with prostate problems, according to sources close to the former president. He is admitted to the Infectious Diseases ward.

Băsescu will be subjected to some investigations and will undergo specific treatment for the condition he suffers from.

Traian Băsescu also has other health problems. Apparently, some have been identified in the area of ​​the heart and blood vessels.

Also, the former president would have problems with his lungs.

Source: StirilePROTV

Publication date: 27-01-2024 22:21

