South Africa sues Israel at the International Court of Justice, Hamas thanks

Gaza City –

The Hamas group expressed its thanks to South Africa (South Africa) which sued Israel at the International Court of Justice for alleged genocide against Palestinians. Hamas said South Africa had proven to the world that Israel carried out mass murder and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

As reported Press TVFriday (12/1/2024), thanks to South Africa were conveyed by one of the members of the Hamas Political Bureau, Izzat al-Rishq, in his statement on Thursday (11/1) local time when the International Court of Justice or ICJ held the first hearing of the lawsuit South Africa against Israel.

In the lawsuit filed in December last year, South Africa accused Israel of violating the United Nations (UN) Genocide Convention in its attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas attacks in early October.

South Africa also demanded an end to Tel Aviv’s military operations in the Palestinian enclave.

Rishq in his statement said that the evidence presented by South Africa in the trial at the International Court of Justice had “proved to the whole world that the Zionist regime has carried out mass murder and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.

“Once again, South Africa proves the authenticity of its principled position in support of the Palestinian people,” he said.

“(South Africa) has proven that its country opposes the Zionist regime’s cruel crimes against our nation and its legitimate rights,” he said.

The first hearing to try South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel for alleged genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip was held at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday (11/1) local time.

