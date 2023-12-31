South Africa sues Israel to the International Court of Justice regarding genocide, this is what Netanyahu said

#South #Africa #sues #Israel #International #Court #Justice #genocide #Netanyahu

South Africa filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel regarding ‘genocide’ in Gaza. Responding to the lawsuit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel showed unparalleled ‘morality’ in the Gaza war.

Reported by AFP, Sunday (31/12/2023), according to a statement, the application for a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice relates to Israel’s alleged violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that “Israel has been involved, is being involved, and is at risk of further involved in acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.

In its appeal to The Hague, South Africa also said that Israel had acted “with the necessary specific intent… to destroy the Palestinian people in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group.”

Israel rejects the accusations. Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat wrote on X’s social media account, previously Twitter stated “Israel rejects with disgust the slander spread by South Africa and its application” to the ICJ.

Israel rejects South Africa’s accusations that it committed acts of ‘genocide’ in the Palestinian territories. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he would continue the war defensively.

“We will continue the defensive war, the justice and morality of which are unmatched,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv, reported by AFP.

His comments came after South Africa launched a lawsuit on Friday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel.

“No, South Africa, it was not us who committed genocide, it was Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

“They would kill us all if they could. Instead, the IDF (Israeli army) acted as morally as possible,” Netanyahu said.

It is known that Israel has launched relentless military attacks against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The militant attacks left around 1,140 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli data.

Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza has killed more than 21,800 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

