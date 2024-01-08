South African athlete released after serving 9 years for murdering his girlfriend

Oscar Pistorius was released from prison on parole on Friday, January 5, 2024, to live under strict conditions in a family home, after serving almost nine years of his murder sentence for the shooting death of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp , on Valentine’s Day 2013.

According to the British channel CNN’s website, a parole board granted Pistorius’ petition in November 2023, claiming he had served half of his 13-year sentence for Steenkamp’s murder, making him eligible under the law. South African.

Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services (DCS), told CNN that Pistorius was released from Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, west of Pretoria, on Friday morning. He will be subject to parole conditions until his sentence expires in 2029.

Despite a media gathering outside the Atteridgeville Correctional Center, Pistorius was not seen leaving prison or returning home on Friday. A police van-style vehicle was photographed on Friday morning outside the home of his uncle Arnold Pistorius in the affluent Pretoria suburb of Waterkloof; local media reported that he will live in that residence during his parole, although this has not been officially confirmed.

A South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle was seen outside Oscar Pistorius’ uncle’s house in Waterkloof, a suburb of Pretoria, on January 5, 2024.

The Department of Correctional Services said in its statement on Wednesday that “details in terms of transportation plans and release times will not be made public” and that the release of such details “may result in a threat to the safety of the inmate and other interested parties involved.”

In a statement released in the early hours of Friday, Steenkamp’s mother said her only wish after Pistorius’ release was that she could live out her remaining years “in peace”.

“There can never be justice if your loved one never returns, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back,” said June Steenkamp. “We, the ones left behind, are the ones serving life sentences.”

Pistorius shot Steenkamp four times through a locked bathroom door in his Pretoria home on February 14, 2013. The athlete maintained he did not kill her in a fit of rage during an argument on Valentine’s Day, as prosecutors argued. , and said that, instead, he had mistaken her for an intruder in the house.

The facts

During the trial, which attracted global attention, Pistorius pleaded not guilty to a murder and firearms charge associated with Steenkamp’s murder.

Oscar Pistorius was initially convicted of manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to five years. But a higher court overturned the conviction and upgraded it to murder a year later, increasing his sentence to six years in prison.

The decision was appealed by prosecutors who claimed the sentence was too lenient. Pistorius’ sentence was increased to 13 years and five months by the South African Supreme Court of Appeal in 2017.

Pistorius became eligible for parole in March 2023 under a law for inmates who have served half their sentence and met conditions such as good behavior. The legislation is part of the country’s “restorative justice” process, which gives offenders the opportunity to “acknowledge and take responsibility for their actions.”

According to the DCS, Pistorius will serve the remainder of his sentence in the country’s community prison system.

The former athlete will have to attend programs on gender-based violence and continue therapy sessions to control his anger, Reuters reported, citing a lawyer for the Steenkamp family.

The DCS said in a statement on Wednesday that “general parole conditions” will apply, including Pistorius being required to be at home at specific times of the day. He will not consume alcohol or prohibited substances and will be required to participate in programs identified by the Board of Correctional Supervision and Parole.

“Like other individuals on parole, Pistorius is prohibited from giving interviews to the media,” the statement added.

‘The pain is still raw and real‘

Steenkamp’s mother strongly criticized his release. In a victim impact statement in November, she said that although she had forgiven Pistorius, she did not believe his version of events.

“At this time, I am not convinced that Oscar has been rehabilitated,” she said.

“Rehabilitation requires someone to honestly engage with the full truth of their crime and its consequences. No one can claim remorse if they are unable to fully engage with the truth.

“If someone does not show remorse, they cannot be considered rehabilitated. If they are not rehabilitated, the risk of reoffending is high.”

She also raised concerns about the safety of other women when he was released on parole.

Oscar Pistorius enters the dock ahead of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on June 4, 2013. “Blade Runner” Pistorius arrived in court on Tuesday in his first formal appearance since his release on bail in February for the murder from his father on Valentine’s Day. girlfriend, 30-year-old model Reeva Steenkamp.

“I do not know to what extent this behavior still exists or was evident during her period of incarceration, but I am concerned for the safety of any woman if this was not addressed in her rehabilitation.”

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents are ‘still mourning’ their daughter’s death, a decade after she was killed by Oscar Pistorius.

In her statement on Friday, June Steenkamp described February 14, 2013, as “the day life changed forever.”

“Now, almost 11 years later, the pain is still raw and real, and my dear late husband Barry and I have never been able to come to terms with Reeva’s death, or the way she died,” she said.

He said conditions imposed by the parole board on Pistorius include anger management courses and programs on gender-based violence.

The athlete – known as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon fiber prosthetic legs – was once celebrated as an inspirational figure, having competed against able-bodied athletes at the 2012 Olympics.

He failed to win a medal, but Pistorius’s presence on the track was hailed as a triumph over adversity and a victory over critics who claimed his blades gave him an unfair advantage over others.

At his second court ruling in 2016, the judge described him as a “fallen hero”.