South African singer Zahara, author of the song Loliwe, dies at the age of 36

The critical condition of the “Loliwe” performer had already been revealed by the family, on November 27th, announcing that she was hospitalized and in a delicate condition.

After a month in hospital, the award-winning South African singer and songwriter Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana died this Monday, 11th, at the age of 36.

According to the South African press, the singer suffered liver complications weeks after being admitted to intensive care hospital in Johannesburg, where she died.

Zahara had a show scheduled for the beginning of this month in Luanda, at Club S, which ended up being postponed, due to her health, according to the organization.