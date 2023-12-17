South Korea Hit by Cold Wave, Flights to Jeju Canceled

#South #Korea #Hit #Cold #Wave #Flights #Jeju #Canceled

South Korea was hit by the coldest temperatures in the middle of December. Those who want to go on holiday to ginseng country need to be careful, the temperature has dropped to -12.4°C.

Reporting from Channel News Asia, Sunday (17/12/2023), the temperature was recorded today. Meanwhile, temperatures in Seoul fell between -18°C to -3°C.

According to Yonhap news agency, the cold weather will continue throughout this week. The lowest temperature is predicted to be around -17°C with a difference of 2° nationally.

This prompted South Korea to issue a cold wave warning. Cities that will receive this alert include Seoul, Busan, Daejeon, and Daegu. Authorities also issued a heavy snow warning in South Korea’s central and western regions.

Seoul authorities will maintain a cold wave warning and take precautions against potential damage. To date, there have been 28 reports of damage due to strong winds reported to the Incheon Fire Department as of Sunday morning.

Other preventive measures include providing temporary shelter for the homeless and increasing patrols to prevent traffic accidents on icy roads.

This cold wave also affected the world of aviation, especially on Jeju Island. The cold weather will affect around 100 flights to and from Jeju Island due to strong winds or snowfall.

A total of 97 flights have been postponed, 14 flights have been grounded due to the cold wave and heavy snow, officials at Jeju International Airport said.

