South Korea is worried that its population is falling, promises this so that people will want to have children

South Korea is currently being hit by a population decline because many of its citizens are reluctant to marry and have children. Many residents admitted that they chose to live without children because housing and education costs were very expensive.

Addressing this situation, ahead of the elections in April, major political parties in South Korea have promised to provide public housing with easy loan fees. In the hope, they can stem the population decline which they fear will lead to ‘national extinction’.

As a result of the current drop in birth rates, South Korea is predicted to become ‘super aging’ in 2025. This is because one fifth of South Korea’s population is aged 65 years and over. The South Korean government projects that the population will fall to 36.2 million in 2072, compared to a total of 51.6 million in 2022.

“National extinction is not something that will happen far in the future, but rather an imminent challenge,” said Lee Jae-myung, leader of the opposition Democratic Party, at a meeting discussing the proposal quoted by , Saturday (20/1/2024 ).

Statistical data also shows that the fertility rate, understood as the average number of children born to a woman, is likely to decline to 0.68 in 2024. The figure surpasses 0.78 in 2022, which is the lowest birth rate on record in South Korea.

“We don’t have much time,” President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a New Year’s message, referring to the population crisis.

One is the Democratic Party, promising more public housing for young families and low-interest loans. This interest will be canceled if the families have children. For years until the child enters high school, the family will receive a child-free allowance.

Newly married couples will be entitled to low-interest loans of up to 100 million won or the equivalent of more than IDR 1.1 billion which will be canceled if they have three children, with the same grant amount being offered, tied to the number of children.

