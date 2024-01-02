South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in the neck during press conference

#South #Korean #opposition #leader #Lee #Jaemyung #stabbed #neck #press #conference

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung (59) was stabbed during a press point in Busan, South Korea. The politician was in the city as part of a visit to a new airport.

According to the Yonhap news agency, information that was replicated by the BBC and ABC News, the man was stabbed in the left side of his neck.

The attacker – who appears to be between 50 and 60 years old – is a man and He was arrested after committing the attack. He approached the politician asking for an autograph, then suddenly stabbed him.

According to the local agency, Jae-myung was transferred to a hospital only 20 minutes after the attack. At all times he was conscious.

Videos of the attack posted on social media and South Korean television show the South Korean opposition leader collapsing in front of crowds.

The images show the man lying on the ground, where one of the assistants proceeded to press the wound on his neck with a handkerchief.

According to EFE, both the South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeol, and the leader of the ruling and conservative People’s Power Party (PPP), Han Dong-hoon, harshly condemned the attack. Both asked that what happened be thoroughly investigated.

Lee Jae-myung: South Korean opposition leader

Lee Jae-myung leads the Democratic Party of Korea. He lost the 2022 presidential election by a narrow margin. It marked a difference of 0.73% of the votes, regarding the current president Yoon Suk-yeol. In fact, it is the closest presidential election in South Korean history.

Thus, the opponent is expected to be a presidential candidate again in 2027.

His political life, however, has not been free of controversy. In September 2023 he avoided prison after being accused of corruption. In addition, he still faces bribery charges for having ties to a company suspected of illicitly transferring $11,780 to North Korea.

That’s not all, when he was mayor of Seongnam he was accused of neglecting his duties. Action that would have caused damage of 22.5 million dollars to the city.