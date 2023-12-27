South Korean Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead | Movies & Series

Dec 27, 2023 at 6:19 AM

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun has been found dead. This was reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap Wednesday based on police information. Lee is under investigation for illegal drug use. Lee is best known for the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Lee (1975) was found unconscious in a car in a park in the South Korean capital Seoul on Wednesday morning local time. His wife had alerted the police when she found what looked like a suicide note.

The actor was not taken to hospital because he was dead when he was found, writes The Korea Times.

The drug laws in South Korea are very strict. Drug offenses usually carry at least six months in prison. The penalties can be up to fourteen years in prison if it concerns drug dealers or if people have committed crimes again.

Lee starred in the critically acclaimed film Parasite (2019). The film is about a poor family that goes to work for a rich family under false pretenses. Lee played the father of the wealthy family. The film won four Oscars and the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Lee also played leading roles in South Korean films such as Helpless from 2012 and All About My Wife from 2014.

Are you thinking about suicide or are you worried about someone else? Call 0900-0113 or chat via 113.nl.

