South Korea’s Yu Jiang Qichen partners to run for president and vice president of the Legislative Yuan to retain the cooperation space of the People’s Party | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

#South #Koreas #Jiang #Qichen #partners #run #president #vice #president #Legislative #Yuan #retain #cooperation #space #Peoples #Party #Politics #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/18 14:14 (updated at 1/18 15:22)

Kuomintang’s non-district legislator-elect Han Guoyu (right) stated on Facebook on the 18th that he would partner with Kuomintang legislator Jiang Qichen (left) to run for president and vice president of the Legislative Yuan. (Picture taken from facebook.com/twherohan)

(Central News Agency reporters Liu Guanting and Su Longqi, Taipei, 18th) KMT non-district legislator-elect Han Guoyu said on Facebook today that he will partner with KMT legislator Jiang Qichen to run for president and vice president of the Legislative Yuan, and work together to return to the supervisory and balancing role of the Legislative Yuan. , instead of the “Legislative Council” of the past eight years.

However, Han Guoyu

Hanguoyu’s profile

Born in New Taipei City on June 17, 1946

Education: Master of Laws, Institute of East Asian Studies, National Chengchi University, Bachelor’s Degree, Department of English Language and Literature, Soochow University, 40th session of the specialized training class of the Army Officer School

Experience: 11th Legislator-elect, Mayor of Kaohsiung, General Manager of Taipei Agricultural Products Transportation and Marketing Company, Deputy Mayor of Zhonghe City, Taipei County, Legislator (2nd, 3rd, and 4th term), Taipei County Councilor, Lecturer at Hualien Normal University , lecturer at the School of World Journalism, director of the Promotion Center of the Cultural University, writer for China Times, founder of the private Victoria Bilingual Primary and Secondary School in Douliu City, Yunlin County

Source: Chairman of the Kuomintang Kaohsiung City Committee

See more

closure

He also said that as long as the People’s Party is willing to cooperate, Jiang Qichen

Jiang Qichen’s profile

Birthday: March 2, 1961

Current position: Legislator

Education: PhD in International Relations from the University of South Carolina, Master of International Affairs from the School of Public and International Affairs, University of Pittsburgh, Bachelor of Diplomacy from National Chengchi University

Experience: Chairman of the Kuomintang, Director of the Information Bureau of the Executive Yuan, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science at Soochow University, Deputy CEO of the Chinese Taipei APEC Research Center, Acting Director of the International Division of the Taiwan Economic Research Institute, Deputy CEO of the Chinese Taipei APEC Research Center, and evaluation by citizen groups Outstanding member of the Legislative Yuan, convener of the KMT Legislative Yuan Caucus, and executive director of the KMT Policy Committee

See more

closure

We are more willing to give priority to the position of vice president to candidates proposed by the People’s Party, so as to promote unity in the opposition and truly let the DPP feel the anger of 60% of the public opinion and learn humility, introspection, and change.

At the end of the 2024 general election, the Kuomintang won 52 seats and became the largest party in Congress. In response to the election of the President and Vice President of the Legislative Yuan on February 1, the Kuomintang plans to hold a symposium for new legislators on January 22; on January 30, it will hold an election for the third party leader of the new session and a holiday for the candidates of the next President and Vice President. vote.

Hanguo-yu posted on Facebook that the democratic journey in 2024 is about to begin. I believe that every good friend understands that electing a president does not mean that the world will be peaceful and the country will be peaceful and the people are safe. To be able to achieve a “people-owned, by the people, and for the people” “What a democratic society needs is persistent, people-centered legislative advocacy, bill review, policy supervision and budget control.

Therefore, he introduced to the outside world his candidate for deputy president partner Jiang Qichen, and thanked Jiang Qichen for agreeing to fight side by side, partnering with “Han Jiang Pei”, and working together to return the Legislative Yuan to the supervisory and balancing role that the Legislative Yuan should have, instead of the “Legislative Council” of the past eight years. .

Hanguo-yu said that he also knew that he needed to achieve great unity in the opposition in the Legislative Yuan so that he could better realize the sacred promise made to more than 8 million voters. Jiang Qichen promised to cooperate and still prioritized uniting the opposition and joint supervision. Therefore, as long as the People’s Party Friends are willing to cooperate. Jiang Qichen is more willing to give priority to the position of vice president to the candidate proposed by the People’s Party to promote unity in the opposition and truly let the DPP feel the anger of 60% of the public opinion and learn to be “humbly” and “reflective” , ” Change”.

He said that no matter what, he would stick to his heart and do his best, with the welfare and interests of the Taiwanese people as his greatest priority. (Editor: Zhai Sijia) 1130118

Central News Agency “First-hand News” app

The text, pictures and videos on this website may not be reproduced, publicly broadcast or publicly transmitted and used without authorization.