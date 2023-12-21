South Park: Snow Day! coming to Switch on March 26

#South #Park #Snow #Day #coming #Switch #March

There will also be a special edition with a remarkable object…

Game publisher THQ Nordic today announced more about South Park: Snow Day!. So we now know that the game will be released on March 26. They also unveiled the collector’s edition of the game. This collector’s edition includes a set of South Park Tarot cards, a beanie, a South Park snow globe, the game soundtrack and (you read that right) a special South Park toilet paper holder. Below you can see an image of the collector’s edition.

South Park: Snow Day will be a co-op multiplayer game with 3D graphics. The game was created by South Park Digital Studios, who previously created South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. The game is of course about Cartman and his friends, who celebrate the day they don’t have to go to school because of a snowstorm. The game can be played online with up to 3 friends at the same time. However, you can also play the game alone. You will then be placed with three random other players. In the game you fight with various insane battle and shooting weapons against all kinds of enemy factions. In the game, you pick up these unique weapons and use devastating special abilities, which you can upgrade later. Watch the trailer below: