South Park: Snow Day! gets release date

Publisher THQ Nordic reports that South Park: Snow Day! will be released on March 26, 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Following the release, the publisher reveals that the game is available in Standard, Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition. They cost €29.99, €49.99 and €219.99 respectively.

In South Park: Snow Day! Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny on a school-free snow day through South Park. The cooperative game can be played with up to four people, contains different factions and unique weapons and special skills.

South Park: Snow Day! was unveiled in 2022 during a THQ Nordic livestream. The title received its first gameplay trailer in November 2023.

