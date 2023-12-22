South Park: Snow Day shows release date in new trailer

#South #Park #Snow #Day #shows #release #date #trailer

We see more of South Park: Snow Day in a new trailer. The game looks promising. Are you watching?

South Park Digital Studios, the studio we know from South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured but Whole, is releasing a new game with Snow Day. This time a co-op (PvE!) multiplayer game, images of which we see in the trailer above. The developer writes the following about Snow Day:

Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny in three-dimensional glory to celebrate the most magical time in every young child’s life: ice-free! A huge snowstorm causes chaos in the town and more importantly, you got the day off from school. Play with up to three friends, use matchmaking or play the game alone with bots in your team and fight your way through the snowy town of South Park. Engage in crazy, action-packed battles against warring factions in an all-new story where you decide the rules. Wield unique weapons and unleash devastating, upgradeable special abilities in a new adventure where you save the world and enjoy a day off school.

The game will be released on Xbox Series X|S on March 26, 2024. The game can be pre-ordered from today.