England manager Gareth Southgate has ambitions of returning to the Premier League after José Mourinho told him he can do any job in football.

The 52-year-old has been at the helm of England since 2016 and has overseen the Three Lions’ best season since winning the 1966 World Cup.

England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and were runners-up in Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout defeat against Italy. England were eliminated in the quarter-finals of last year’s World Cup in Qatar, losing to France, who would become finalists.

Southgate has a contract until December 2024, but next summer’s European Championship in Germany could be his last major competition in charge of the national team. The former Crystal Palace and Aston Villa player began his coaching career at Middlesbrough before joining the England squad and is eager to once again prove himself in club management. Southgate also revealed details of the conversation he had with Mourinho, then in charge of Manchester United, in which the Portuguese told him that he would have opportunities to choose when the time came.

“I was 35 when I started playing in the Premier League. We finished 12th and 13th and I didn’t know anything that I know now,” Southgate told Sky Sports. “Everyone was talking about Middlesbrough and saying: ‘He got Middlesbrough relegated’. Well, yes, in the third year we were relegated. But I had three years of management in the Premier League.”

“Without a doubt, in my opinion, the first season was the greatest achievement I’ve had, going from captain/player to managing a multi-million pound business in the most difficult league in the world, and finishing practically at the same level as the budget we had . I’m confident in this role. I’m confident in what could happen in the future. Of course I won’t be here [Federação inglesa] for 20-30 years. I don’t know what the future will be like. I’m very calm about it,” she added.

“I remember talking to José [Mourinho] when he was at Manchester Utd and he said: ‘You know, once you’ve played the role you play now, you’ll be able to do anything’. Seriously? I thought maybe it was right, but seven years later, it’s definitely right,” he concluded.

