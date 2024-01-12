Space capsule with “scientific treasure” finally opened with special screwdriver

#Space #capsule #scientific #treasure #finally #opened #special #screwdriver

With the help of a special screwdriver, the American space agency NASA has finally managed to open a capsule containing samples from an asteroid, after the “scientific treasure” remained shrouded in mystery for months due to two unruly screws.

In 2016, NASA sent the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to the asteroid Bennu, a large space rock about 330 million kilometers from Earth that has probably been orbiting the sun for 4.5 billion years. After the long journey, the craft briefly made contact with the space rock in 2020 to collect about 250 grams of samples, and then safely dropped a capsule with the samples back to Earth after a three-year return journey.

It doesn’t take much imagination to imagine that a lot could have gone wrong with such a perilous undertaking, but the fact that the capsule would no longer be open may not be the first thing that comes to mind. Yet that is exactly the problem NASA scientists have faced since the space capsule landed in the American desert on September 24.

Scientists took care of the capsule after landing on our planet. — © Denver Post via Getty Images

Two of the 35 closures could not be opened with the usual tools. NASA then made a new screwdriver to remove the remaining fasteners. “We are curious to see what treasures are still hidden,” the space organization now says. The dust from asteroid Bennu can be used to conduct more research into our solar system. This is the largest collection of extraterrestrial debris ever brought to our planet.

Space rock Bennu. — © AP