Space Dictionary ~ B – Space

The space dictionary is a list of words commonly used in conversations or discussions about everything in space or related to it. This illustrated dictionary is adapted from the United States Space Agency, NASA.

~ A

– Biologist /Biologist

A scientist who studies living things such as plant and animal life.

A plant biologist measures radish plants grown in a NASA laboratory. One day the astronauts will plant it in space. Photo: NASA

– Black Hole /Black hole

An invisible object in space that forms when a massive star collapses under its own gravity. Black holes have a gravitational pull so strong that even light cannot escape from them.

– Boosters /Pusher

An engine or motor that provides extra power to a rocket.

This image shows the crashed booster of NASA’s Space Launch System. Image: NASA