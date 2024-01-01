Space Dictionary ~ E – Space

#Space #Dictionary #Space

NASA’s space dictionary is a list of words commonly used in conversations or discussions about everything in space or anything related to it. This illustrated dictionary is adapted from the United States Space Agency, NASA.

– Electricity /Electricity

Electric current, the movement of negative particles through a material, is used as a source of power.

This image of the Earth taken from space shows the glow of electric lights at night. Image: NASA

– Electromagnetic Spectrum /Electromagnetic spectrum

All wavelengths of visible and invisible light. Visible light is near the center of the spectrum

This diagram shows the types of wavelengths from longest to shortest.

– Ellipse /Ellipse

Flat circle or oval.

The moon’s orbit around the earth is elliptical. Photo: NASA

– Emergency Egress /Emergency Exit

Exit quickly from the vehicle due to a dangerous situation that requires immediate action.

The men practice emergency egress from a docking hatch at the top of the Orion capsule model. Image: Lauren Harnett/NASA