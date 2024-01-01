Space Dictionary ~ E – Space

#Space #Dictionary #Space
NASA’s space dictionary is a list of words commonly used in conversations or discussions about everything in space or anything related to it. This illustrated dictionary is adapted from the United States Space Agency, NASA.
– Electricity /Electricity
Electric current, the movement of negative particles through a material, is used as a source of power.
This image of the Earth taken from space shows the glow of electric lights at night. Image: NASA
– Electromagnetic Spectrum /Electromagnetic spectrum
All wavelengths of visible and invisible light. Visible light is near the center of the spectrum
This diagram shows the types of wavelengths from longest to shortest.
– Ellipse /Ellipse
Flat circle or oval.
The moon’s orbit around the earth is elliptical. Photo: NASA
– Emergency Egress /Emergency Exit
Exit quickly from the vehicle due to a dangerous situation that requires immediate action.
The men practice emergency egress from a docking hatch at the top of the Orion capsule model. Image: Lauren Harnett/NASA