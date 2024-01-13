SpaceX Says Starship Refueling in Space Won’t Be Scary – BisnisUpdate.com

#SpaceX #Starship #Refueling #Space #Wont #Scary #BisnisUpdate.com

When SpaceX rolls Starship onto the launch pad this year for its third test, the company will begin testing the spacecraft’s ability to transfer super-cooled rocket fuel in space.

NASA is relying on billionaire Elon Musk’s rocket company to transport astronauts to the lunar surface for its Artemis III and IV missions under a $4.2 billion contract. To do this, SpaceX will have to learn how to refuel Starship in low Earth orbit, after the probe has already launched from the planet. This difficult concept is known as “cryogenic propellant transfer” — something that has never been done before in microgravity.

NASA’s plans to return astronauts to the moon for the first time in half a century involve its own Orion spacecraft, but also SpaceX’s Starship. In a kind of space relay, Orion will carry the crew into lunar orbit, and Starship will complete the final leg of the journey by meeting the astronauts in space and landing them on the surface. The “relay baton” could be passed on to a space station that has not yet been built, or directly from one spacecraft to another.

The US space agency has promised that Artemis III will take a woman and a person of color to the moon for the first time. But considering Starship has attempted spaceflight twice so far, and each time it ended minutes after liftoff with a bang, it’s perhaps not surprising that NASA just announced that its moon landing mission will be delayed by at least a year until 2026.

“They made tremendous progress at Boca Chica with their test flight,” said Amit Kshatriya, NASA Moon to Mars Deputy Associate Administrator, referring to SpaceX’s launch pad in South Texas. “But it was very difficult for some of the propellant transfers and other objectives that they had to make that Earth departure sequence work for us.”

Why does NASA want a propellant depot in space?

NASA and commercial partners are interested in space fuel stations because they could enable space probes to travel longer and farther into the solar system. Future missions could use ice on the moon to make propellant by splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. If engineers can figure out how to store super-cold fluids in space, whether launched from Earth or produced elsewhere, then it could make long stays on the moon possible and even support distant missions to Mars.

NASA has invested $370 million in more than a dozen US companies to develop the technology needed to store and transfer rocket fuel in space. The funding includes $53 million for SpaceX to demonstrate propellant transfer, from fuel tanks to the ship, in orbit. The US space agency has chosen to use a private vendor for the lunar landing carrier to reduce the technical risks and costs of the Artemis program, which aims to use the moon as a springboard for an eventual mission to Mars. SpaceX was the first selected, and Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos’ rival space company, was awarded the contract for Artemis V, a manned mission scheduled for no earlier than 2029.

Credit: NASA

SpaceX’s 400-foot-tall Starship rocket and spacecraft are designed to carry large cargo and large numbers of people into space over long distances. Starship uses 10 million pounds of liquid methane and oxygen, but the rocket consumes most of that fuel just to escape Earth’s powerful gravity.

How will in-orbit propellant transfer work?

To continue its 250,000-mile journey to the moon, Starship must fill its tanks. The plan is for SpaceX to send a tanker version of Starship into low Earth orbit, forming a refueling depot in space. The passenger version of Starship would dock with a tanker, refuel, and then continue its flight to the remaining moon.

Blue Origin will also rely on in-orbit refueling.

“In-orbit propellant transfer sounds complex and scary — it seems like something big and nebulous — but when you really break it down into parts, we’ve accomplished almost all of those complex parts in our current operational program,” Jessica said Jensen, SpaceX Vice President of Customer Operations and Integration.

NASA astronauts test the back door on a prototype of the Orion spacecraft.

Credit: NASA / Radislav Sinyak

Starship’s third orbital test flight

On the other hand, NASA seems more intimidated by the obstacles that lie ahead. Putting together the choreography for Orion and Starship’s dual launch campaign will be a “significant coordination challenge,” Kshatriya said.

SpaceX plans to conduct initial tests in orbit this February, attempting to transfer 11 tons, or 10 metric tons, of liquid oxygen between tanks inside Starship. This is the first step towards the ultimate goal of transferring propellant between two separate ships in space.

But one of the things that makes in-orbit refueling seem opaque to outsiders is the mystery around how many launches will be needed to transport fuel to space tankers. Competitor Blue Origin suggests SpaceX’s proposal would require 16 consecutive launches. Musk told a Washington Post reporter via X, then known as Twitter, that the number was “highly unlikely,” and would likely be somewhere between four and eight launches.

In an Artemis conference call with reporters this week, Jensen estimated “around 10,” after NASA administrator Bill Nelson pressed him for that number.

SpaceX’s confidence in fast charging

No matter how many consecutive launches are required for this operation, SpaceX officials feel confident based on their performance record. While fast refueling may “seem very intimidating,” SpaceX has proven that it can handle multiple launches in a matter of hours for its Falcon 9 rocket, the rocket that routinely lifts satellites into orbit.

The company has even proven that they can launch from the same launch pad within days.

The Orion spacecraft moves away from the moon and returns to Earth during Artemis I’s maiden flight.

Credit: NASA

Additionally, Jensen assured that SpaceX has experience in many of the steps involved in propellant transfer, such as rendezvous maneuvers and docking. Their Dragon spacecraft has docked more than 30 times with the International Space Station, located 250 miles above Earth.

“Everything we’ve learned, from the sensors we use, the algorithms we use for the rendezvous, from doing the returns — we’re going to leverage all of that when the two Starships dock together,” he said.