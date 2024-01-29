Spaghettification Effect, This is what will happen to humans if they are sucked in by a black hole

#Spaghettification #Effect #happen #humans #sucked #black #hole

URBANBOGOR.COM – Unique phenomena in outer space often amaze and amaze us with their creator, one of which is black holes.

Have you ever thought about what would happen to humans if they were sucked in by a black hole or… black hole the?

It turns out that humans will experience the spaghetti effect if they are sucked in by this black hole.

Before explaining the Spaghettification Effect, let’s first check the meaning of black holes.

Black holes are known by the name black hole is a space object that has very strong gravity, so strong that even light cannot escape its pull.

You can imagine if we fell into a black hole with very strong gravity, our bodies would be torn apart, which is known as the process of “spaghettification”.

An astronaut’s journey will not be safe if they fall into a black hole, their body will be stretched like the process of making noodles.

Maybe we often feel carried away by science fiction films where the main character looks fine when he enters a black hole, but in fact that is not the case.

Our bodies will be torn apart before we can even try to enter it and see what is behind the black hole.

Humans will experience spaghetti effects caused by a very strong gravitational field. It should be noted that the gravity of black holes reaches 1000 billion times the gravity of the earth.

The spaghettification process occurs because of the gravity of a black hole which presses the human body horizontally and pulls it vertically.

Each part of our body will elongate in a different direction, and the body will literally be torn apart looking like the process of making spaghetti.

Reporting from the discover magazine page, black holes usually do not reflect light.

It becomes visible when it occupies a star that strays too close to its boundaries, and is usually referred to as the event horizon.

Behind the event horizon there is a very small point called a singularity, where gravity is so strong that it can bend spacetime indefinitely.

This is where the laws of physics as we know them do not apply, it turns out that all theories about what is behind it are just speculation.

For most people, black holes look exotic, but for Scientists and Physicists they are commonplace.

Physicists had been toying with theories about similar objects for decades before Albert Einstein’s general relativity predicted their existence.

However, this concept was not taken seriously by scientists until the 1960s, when very compact stars were discovered.

At present, black holes are considered a normal part of stellar evolution.

Astronomers suspect that the Milky Way galaxy could host millions of black holes or black hole.

What would you think if you were trapped and near a black hole? Very scary, isn’t it?**