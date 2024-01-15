Spain: 26 asylum seekers from the Maghreb flee

#Spain #asylum #seekers #Maghreb #flee

Asylum seekers stranded at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport are in a difficult situation. According to the Spanish United Police Union (SUP), they suffer from “overcrowding” and unsanitary conditions, which creates a “critical” situation at the airport. Last Friday and Saturday, 26 North Africans, who were asylum seekers, fled.

“In the rooms there are more people than beds, which is why they had to put inflatable mattresses. The dirt has brought in bedbugs, cockroaches and other insects, the immigrants have no showers, and in the temporary room, intended for children and women, there are no windows or windows. natural light », deplores the union. Adolfo Suárez-Madrid-Barajas airport has 256 immigrants prohibited from entering Spanish territory. Faced with the seriousness of the situation, the SUP is calling for “immediate” political and diplomatic solutions.