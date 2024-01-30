Spaniards reveal obstacle to Sérgio Conceição’s move to Barcelona

#Spaniards #reveal #obstacle #Sérgio #Conceiçãos #move #Barcelona

Sérgio Conceição is one of the names mentioned on the list of possible successors to Xavi Hernández at Barcelona. However, there is an obstacle to the Portuguese coach’s eventual move to Camp Nou: the FC Porto elections in April. According to Mundo Deportivo, this Tuesday, Conceição will have made a commitment to Pinto da Costa that he will continue in technical command if he is re-elected as president.

Despite ending his contract at the end of the season, Sérgio Conceição will have left the door open for renewing contact and continuing the long-term cycle he is signing at Estádio do Dragão.

The same Spanish publication also guarantees that André Villas-Boas, another candidate for the presidency of FC Porto, has the desire to have Sérgio Conceição at the head of the team.

Note, also, that there are other interested clubs, namely from Italy, with some tempting financial offers. Sérgio Conceição does not prioritize money, but rather the best project presented to him.

