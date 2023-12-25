Spanish gourmet burgers could be on their way to Portugal – Companies

#Spanish #gourmet #burgers #Portugal #Companies

Spanish “gourmet” burgers could be on their way to Portugal

The company, which is led by Dado Lima, has already started negotiations with potential partners. The offer in Portugal will be adapted to the country’s culture, according to local media.

DR

The number of burger restaurants in Portugal could soon increase. Toro Burger, a Spanish restaurant chain, will be preparing to enter Portuguese territory through a “franchising” regime, according to local websites specializing in restaurants.

The company, which is led by Dado Lima, has already started negotiations with potential partners.

Portugal is positioned as the ideal destination for expansion due to the growth in burger consumption. According to publications, it will have increased by more than 42% in the last five years.

“We are very excited to be able to offer Portuguese investors the opportunity to develop this business idea, which is giving us so much satisfaction in Spain. Portugal has always been very attractive”, said Gonzalo Burgos, general director of Toro Burger, to Food Retail .

The offer in Portugal will be adapted to the country’s culture, but the concept will be to provide a more refined offer.

Toro Burger was founded in 2016 by Dado Lima, who is originally from Brazil but currently lives in Spain. In addition to the neighboring country, the burger chain is only present in São Paulo.

