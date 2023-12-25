Spanish gourmet burgers could be on their way to Portugal – Companies

#Spanish #gourmet #burgers #Portugal #Companies

Companies

Spanish “gourmet” burgers could be on their way to Portugal

The company, which is led by Dado Lima, has already started negotiations with potential partners. The offer in Portugal will be adapted to the country’s culture, according to local media.

DR

The number of burger restaurants in Portugal could soon increase. Toro Burger, a Spanish restaurant chain, will be preparing to enter Portuguese territory through a “franchising” regime, according to local websites specializing in restaurants.

The company, which is led by Dado Lima, has already started negotiations with potential partners.

Portugal is positioned as the ideal destination for expansion due to the growth in burger consumption. According to publications, it will have increased by more than 42% in the last five years.

“We are very excited to be able to offer Portuguese investors the opportunity to develop this business idea, which is giving us so much satisfaction in Spain. Portugal has always been very attractive”, said Gonzalo Burgos, general director of Toro Burger, to Food Retail .

The offer in Portugal will be adapted to the country’s culture, but the concept will be to provide a more refined offer.

Toro Burger was founded in 2016 by Dado Lima, who is originally from Brazil but currently lives in Spain. In addition to the neighboring country, the burger chain is only present in São Paulo.

Here will be the recommendation

Also Read:  Chibi El Borkani releases a music video on the occasion of the return of the Moroccans of the world to the homeland

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of strong wind and blizzard, in Alba and other counties in the country, until Monday night
Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of strong wind and blizzard, in Alba and other counties in the country, until Monday night
Posted on
Army dismantles Hamas tunnel structure in northern Gaza – Israel-Hamas War
Army dismantles Hamas tunnel structure in northern Gaza – Israel-Hamas War
Posted on
Axelsson, Rimma – [11C]AZ14193391 – PET as a selection tool for treatment with PARP inhibitors in patients with metastatic solid tumors
Axelsson, Rimma – [11C]AZ14193391 – PET as a selection tool for treatment with PARP inhibitors in patients with metastatic solid tumors
Posted on
Shenzhen tours are extremely cost-effective, state-owned restaurants are of high quality, low prices and are creative. American scholar Fukuyama said that the end of socialism is wrong!
Shenzhen tours are extremely cost-effective, state-owned restaurants are of high quality, low prices and are creative. American scholar Fukuyama said that the end of socialism is wrong!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News