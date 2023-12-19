Spanish hotel group buys Minor’s business in Portugal for 133.2 million euros

#Spanish #hotel #group #buys #Minors #business #Portugal #million #euros

The group led by Ramón Aragonés assumes ownership and management of five hotels: the Vilamoura Algarve Resort, with 260 rooms; the Lagos Algarve Resort, with 296 rooms; the NH Marina Portimão, with 196 rooms; the NH Sintra, with 77 rooms and The Residences at Victoria, with 94 rooms.

The Spanish hotel group NH Hotels acquired the business of Minor Hotels in Portugal, its majority shareholder, for 133.2 million euros, according to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Thailand’s Minor Hotels operates and manages more than 550 hotels in 55 countries. “The operation will make it possible to take advantage of operational and commercial synergies through the NH platform in southern Europe and reinforce its current growth strategy, expanding its adequately diversified portfolio that includes owned, rented and managed hotels,” NH said in a statement.

With this deal, NH Hotels will have a portfolio of hotels that represents an expected incremental contribution to EBITDA (gross operating result) of approximately 11 million euros in the 2024 income statement.

Of the 133.2 million euros, 123.3 million correspond to the value of assets, while the remaining 9.9 million euros correspond to the company’s net cash.