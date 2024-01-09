Spanish MFA: Madrid recognizes Kosovo’s passports, but not independence

Madrid recognized Kosovar passports after the European Union’s long-awaited visa liberalization scheme came into effect on January 1, allowing Kosovar citizens to travel visa-free in the Schengen zone for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

So far, Spain has been the only EU member state that does not recognize Kosovo’s independence to deny entry to Kosovar passport holders, even if they have obtained a Schengen visa.

“Spain still does not recognize Kosovo’s sovereignty or independence because we do not recognize unilateral declarations of independence,” JM Albares told reporters.

Spain itself has long grappled with independence movements in Catalonia and the Basque Country.

Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, is also not recognized by Cyprus, Greece, Romania and Slovakia.

Kosovo’s deputy prime minister for European integration, Besnik Bislimis, welcomed Madrid’s move on Saturday, writing on Facebook that “the good news for our citizens and our country continues.”

Kosovo, with a population of about 1.8 million people, was the last of the six countries in the Western Balkans to be granted a visa-free regime.

Previously, citizens of Kosovo could visit only 14 countries of the world without visas.

Brussels’ move in Pristina is seen as another step towards full recognition and a boost to Kosovo’s bid to join the European Union.

