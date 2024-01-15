SPANISH SUPER CUP BECOMES REAL MADRID! (SUMMARY) Real Madrid – Barcelona match result: 4-1 – Football News

The Spanish Super Cup final witnessed a giant match. In the organization held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​where our national football player Arda Güler plays, played their matches.

The exciting match was played at Al Awal Park at King Saund University Stadium. Los Galacticos won easily in the match where our young star Arda Güler sat on the bench. Madrid representative started the giant final with a 2-0 lead with the goals of Vinicius Junior in the 7th and 10th minutes. Although Robert Lewandowski reduced the difference to 1 in the 33rd minute, Vinicius made no mistake in the penalty kick in the 39th minute and scored a hat-trick in the first half.

There was a storm of excitement in the second half. The Purple-Whites put their emphasis on the game to widen the gap, and Barça put their emphasis on the game to bring balance. However, in the 64th minute, Rodrygo scored the goal that pulled the plug and determined the score of the match: 4-1. In 71, Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo received a red card after the second yellow card and was left out of the game.

With this result, Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup for the 13th time. Catalan giant Barcelona had won this cup 14 times before.

Thus, our national pride Arda Güler won his first cup in Real Madrid.

Real Madrid – Barcelona 11’leri:

Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Thouchameni, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona: Pena, Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde, Roberto, De Jong, Pedri, İlkay Gündoğan, Lewandowski, Ferran Torres.

