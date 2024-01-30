Spec Ops: The Line has been removed from Steam

Released in 2012, Spec Ops: The Line is still considered to be unique in many respects, but also a largely underappreciated and not very successful title. The initiative from the German studio Yager attracted the attention of its time with its unconventional view of war, which emphasized the player’s morality instead of familiar genre clichés and mindless action. The developers wanted to show the horrors of war without any embellishments and heroic moments, which even today is in direct contradiction to what is offered by traditional game series led by brands such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.

Even more so is the removal of the game from Steam, which happened without prior notice. If you would like to buy Spec Ops: The Line at the moment, besides the used physical editions, the only option is GOG, where the title is currently sold for 4 euros. Console players can then use the Xbox 360 version continues to be sold, which also allows Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S to be played thanks to backwards compatibility. The current owners of the game will understandably remain in the library.

