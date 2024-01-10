Special Art – A Lebanese doctor from America saves the right foot of Fadi Ibrahim…and these are the developments in his health and psychological condition

The health condition of the Lebanese actor Fadi Ibrahim is still on the minds of many fans, so we wanted to detail his health and psychological condition for you, according to very close and reliable sources.

Only two fingers on his right hand were amputated: the little finger up to part of the palm of the hand, and approximately half of the second finger.

– The left hand is fine.

– His left leg was amputated approximately below the knee.

– His big toe on his right foot was amputated.

Lebanese doctor Antoine Adham also arrived from the United States of America, and Fadi Ibrahim underwent a 6-hour surgery to save his right foot and remaining fingers from amputation. This operation cost about 3,900 US dollars, and 500 dollars was deducted from the amount, after the intervention of Fadi Ibrahim’s friend, producer Elie Maalouf.

As for Fadi Ibrahim’s psychological condition, it is contrary to what many might expect. The smile does not leave his face, despite the sadness that he never shows to everyone who visits him from the artistic community, and his beautiful soul still controls him, and he is still the owner of the “broken” joke. Despite the great pain.

It should be noted that the Actors Syndicate and Captain Nima Badawi receive donations for the Lebanese actor:

The captain can be contacted on his personal number (+9613819690) or on the union’s number during working days at (+9611383407).

