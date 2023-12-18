Special | Atari 2600+ – PlaySense

#Special #Atari #PlaySense

Special | Atari 2600+ – We’re betting that there are only a few old hands in our midst with an Atari 2600, but this won’t mean much to the majority of gamers. It was an incredible stunner of a home console at the time (1977). If you want to use this system now, it can be quite a mess with the right cables. Nowadays all modern TVs have connections that are not exactly ‘backwards compatible’ with a console from the ’80s. That’s why Atari had a brilliant idea: the Atari 2600+. This is a reissue of the original, only it now includes an HDMI port. In this special we discuss what exactly you can expect from this new relic.

What is the Atari 2600?

With this console we have to start at the beginning: Atari was founded in 1972 and they were busy putting themselves on the market. For example, the Atari-Telegames Home Pong was released in 1975, which ensured that people could play Pong at home in the living room. To this day, Pong remains one of the most influential games in history. It was 2 years later that a full-fledged game console from Atari also took place in the living room: the Atari 2600, named after the CX-2600 part. It was a console that popularized home consoles and can therefore be seen as the basis of gaming as we know it today. Under the official first name, Atari Video Computer System (Atari VCS), the console was released with two CX40 joysticks (yes, the one and only), two paddle controllers and the game Combat.

The console was sold from 1977 to 1986, which is quite a long time. However, it was in 1982 that the successor appeared in stores under the name Atari 5200. This was only available for a short time, relatively speaking, because it was not backwards compatible with the Atari 2600. In 1986 the Atari 7800 was therefore released, which was backwards compatible with both the Atari 2600 and the 5200. It is also one of the first (if not the very first) console to support backwards compatibility. The Atari 2600 and 7800 were extremely popular and generated mega profits for Atari. It’s also a piece of history within console gaming that has actually been essential to where we are today and especially notable is the discussion around backwards compatibility, which is still a thing within the industry today.

The spitting image

This brings us to the console that it’s all about now: the Atari 2600+. As mentioned, this is a reissue of the original, with a few essential adjustments. First of all, the console is a good size smaller than the original. Fortunately, we still have our old console here, so we were able to place it nicely next to each other. The Atari 2600+ of course also has an HDMI port, so you can use the device on current TVs. What else is in the package? Two paddle controllers, four games and a single CX40+ joystick. The latter is very striking, given that you used to receive two joysticks as standard and several games can ideally be played with two people. A strange choice, it would have improved the package – for the sake of completeness – if it had simply included two CX40+ joysticks. Fortunately, we still have three extra joysticks from the past, so in our case there was little to worry about. Because yes, you can simply connect everything you have from the past to the Atari 2600+.

This means your controllers from the past, but also all your Atari 2600 games and Atari 7800 games! So the console is a system if you want to play your old games in full glory these days. You should check in advance whether everything has flawless support, but for that we refer you to this list. The Atari 2600+ uses the emulation software Stella, which means that not every game may be functional. For completeness, the exact specifications of the Atari 2600+ are a Rockchip 3128 SOC microprocessor with 256MB DDR3 RAM and 256MB eMMC internal memory. For the rest, you will find an HDMI cable and a USB-C cable in this package, which are on the relatively short side (1.5 meters).

A lot of games means a lot of fun!

In terms of hardware, we are more than satisfied with the Atari 2600+. It does exactly what it’s supposed to do with just a little bit more. In addition to the Atari 2600 games, it is actually a luxury that the Atari 7800 games are also supported. This means that you can play a lot of games on this console. The Atari 2600+ comes with no fewer than four cartridges: Berzerk, Mr. Run and Jump and two cartridges that contain multiple games (a 4-in-1 and a 10-in-1 cartridge). Below is the full list of all games included in the package:

Adventure

Combat

Dodge ‘Em

Haunted House

Maze Craze

Missile Command

RealSports Volleyball

Surround

Video Pinball

Yars’ Revenge

Breakout

Canyon Bomber

Night Driver

Video Olympics

Berzerk

Mr. Run and Jump

Quite a list, if we say so ourselves. Our actual collection also had to undergo this and we tried out a selection of games. One of our personal favorites is Freeway, a game in which chickens have to cross a highway (similar to Frogger). Atlantis, Centipede, (Ms.) Pac-Man and Space Invaders were also games we had a hard time putting down. While playing, it was noticeable that there were some flickers in the assets, but exactly why this happened is a mystery to us (it could also just be a thing of the past, it’s been a while for us). Of course, ancient performance must translate into modern technology, which does not always have to go smoothly. Overall, this is the most authentic form of Atari 2600/7800 gaming you can have in this day and age. Unfortunately, we don’t have any Atari 7800 games from back then, so we haven’t had the opportunity to try them out.

Special hardware

With the Atari 2600+ things are truly authentic. You put the cartridges in the console, flip up an on switch and your game is loaded. Every now and then you have to push the physical game reset button up, with some games you can get started right away. With the Game-Select button you can choose certain games or levels, again depending on the type of game. The back of the console is a little different with the Atari 2600+ for logical reasons: a USB-C input, an HDMI input, sliders for the difficulty level and an extra button for a 4:9 or 16:9 (stretched) output. It works exactly as you are used to and that is only nice for the entire gaming experience.

Pure nostalgie

The Atari 2600+ is a console specifically intended for gamers who still have something from the original. The power lies mainly in being able to use old games that you have and experience them in the most authentic way. Of course you have alternatives (such as playing via PC emulators) and this console also contains an emulator, but the final way of using it in this case is unique and very special. We are reliving a piece of gaming history again and Atari has put this together in a very beautiful way. The bundle retails for €119.99, which is a great price. After all, you get an almost authentic console in return with a lot of extras. In any case, we thoroughly enjoyed it.