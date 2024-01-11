Special gloves can hide hand tremors caused by Parkinson’s disease

#Special #gloves #hide #hand #tremors #caused #Parkinsons #disease

At the CES expo in Las Vegas, two-wheeled devices and glasses to help the blind were also presented.

Tens of thousands of people in Hungary are also affected by Parkinson’s disease, the most visible sign of which is uncontrollable hand tremors. However, technology may soon provide an answer to physical symptoms as well, as GyroGlove has managed to develop a glove that stabilizes the hand, reports Science Alert.

The development was presented by the company at the recent technology expo in Las Vegas, CES. The key to the GyroGlove is a hockey puck-sized gyroscope with a disk spinning at speeds faster than an airplane turbine. The founder of the company, Dr. A.S. Faii Ong said that although the disease cannot be cured for now, its unpleasant side effects can be treated, thereby restoring confidence to those affected.

By the way, GyroGear’s strategic partner is the Chinese technology group Foxconn, thanks to which the product is manufactured at the same factory as Apple’s high-end laptops. At the expo, a special series of exhibitions was also prepared to present the technologies used to treat various diseases.

Founder of Glidance, a start-up company helping the blind, Amos Miller for example, he presented a compact two-wheeled device that serves as a kind of guide dog for the visually impaired.

The device can be told where it wants to go while preventing it from crashing into anything. The startup may launch a beta program for the gadget later this year, and according to news, the device will be available for the price of a smartphone. In addition, the Lumen company presented a pair of glasses at the event, which even help the visually impaired to avoid puddles.