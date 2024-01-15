Special measures to combat the plague

The plague is still not eradicated in the capital of the Amoron’i Mania region. Ambositra has been announcing a significant number of suspected plague deaths for two months already. For now, officials attest that the cases detected are suspected of this endemic disease. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Public Health has been taking important measures since Saturday to combat the disease and ensure that transmission is cut off.

Therefore, the plague being mainly due to dirt, the Ministry of Health is planning an awareness campaign for massive cleaning and sanitation of the town of Ambositra and its surroundings.

“Massive sanitation work was decided during a meeting aimed at combating this disease. This activity is called: tagnamaron’ny fahadiovana sy fahasalamana”, indicates the Health Promotion department. In addition, collaboration with law enforcement is planned for this daily cleaning work. They will then put their hands to work by closely monitoring the participants in this great public cleaning. Many neighborhoods have already been disinfected to prevent disease.

It is also important to note that the plague is fatal if left untreated. Whether it’s pneumonic plague or bubonic plague. However, sanitation can prevent and combat it.

Miora Raharisolo