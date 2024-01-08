Special pooja in all the temples of the state when the Ram temple consecration ceremony takes place; Government of Karnataka order

#Special #pooja #temples #state #Ram #temple #consecration #ceremony #takes #place #Government #Karnataka #order

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered special pooja to be held in all temples of the state when the Ram temple in Ayodhya is consecrated.

The instructions for this have been given to the Department of Hinduism and Charitable Endowments. The notification regarding the puja ceremony and the funds allocated for it will be published in the coming days.

At the same time as the consecration ceremony is held in Ayodhya on January 22, special pujas are planned to be held. Ramalinka Reddy, Minister of Temple Administration, Musrey, informed that special pujas will be conducted not only in Ram temples but in all the temples of Karnataka.

Karnataka has 34,563 temples under the Department of Hinduism and Charitable Endowments.

Last December, the police had arrested Srikanth Pujari, an accused in the case related to the riots that took place in Hubballi the day before the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The BJP had staged a state-wide protest alleging that the Congress government had imprisoned Pujari as part of a political vendetta.

But in response to this, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he is also a devotee of Rama and that he too has a Ram temple paniyar and BJP’s tactics are for the election.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. said that the matter should not be politicized and the high command will decide whether to go to the Ram temple ceremony or not. Shivakumar informed.

Content Highlight: Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration: Special puja in Karnataka temples on January 22