Special: We cannot be proud enough of Yavaş when someone says to his own mayor, ‘You sold Ankara piece by piece’ – BirGün

#Special #proud #Yavaş #mayor #sold #Ankara #piece #piece #BirGün

  • Special: We can’t be more proud of Yavaş when someone says to his own mayor, ‘You sold Ankara piece by piece’ BirGün
  • Mansur Yavaş: The concept of “stealing but working” is over, we are like speedsters, Sözcü
  • ABB President Yavaş met with Ankara City Council volunteer headmen – Ankara News Habertürk
  • Yavaş: The saying ‘It steals but it works’ has been uprooted from the heart of the city Gazete Duvar
  • Special: We cannot be proud enough of Yavaş, who served Ankara while someone said to his own metropolitan mayor, ‘You sold Ankara parcel by parcel at the time’ T24
    • Also Read:  Follow the king's Christmas speech live

    Related News

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recent News

    Editor's Pick

    Klub Za starou Praha: We probably haven’t yet understood what we have inherited for the city
    Klub Za starou Praha: We probably haven’t yet understood what we have inherited for the city
    Posted on
    Winner The smartest person: ‘All my uncles and aunts wanted to have their picture taken with the trophy’ | Media
    Winner The smartest person: ‘All my uncles and aunts wanted to have their picture taken with the trophy’ | Media
    Posted on
    Villarreal crush Barcelona in crazy 8-goal match – Football World – Spain
    Villarreal crush Barcelona in crazy 8-goal match – Football World – Spain
    Posted on
    Generation Z.. is most aware of the impact of social media on mental health
    Generation Z.. is most aware of the impact of social media on mental health
    Posted on
    Tags
    abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Information

    Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
    o f f i c e @byohosting.com

    More Interesting News